Troubles for the New York Yankees continued as the team fell in the 10th innings of the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium.

In a high-stakes game for both teams, the Yanks lost 3-4 after some brilliance from the Angels in the backend of the innings.

Both teams had good starts from the mound as there were five scoreless innings. New York took the lead in the sixth as Oswaldo Cabrera hit a 2 RBI ground-rule double against Griffin Canning to score Anthony Volpe and Harrison Bader. Matt Thaiss later hit a solo homer for the Halos to halve the lead.

Gleyber Torres hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to restore the two-run lead. With the Yankees leading 3-1 and a base runner on the board, Shohei Ohtani came to the board.

Just like every other day, the Angels' hopes were set on their hero and he delivered yet again. The once-in-a-generation phenom hit a two-run home run, his league-leading 35th of the season, against Michael King to tie the score.

The game went into the 10th innings where the Angels won the game after pinch hitter Michael Stefanic hit the winning run with Chad Wallach, who replaced Thaiss as catcher because of his ejection in the ninth, scoring from the automatic base runner position.

Yankees fans took to Twitter to call out their team especially their lineup for their poor performance:

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks No way to sugarcoat it. You can say anything you want about how bad this team has been

wetto mike @GGMike29



Angles get:



Everyone not named Judge, Cole, Rodon, Volpe



Yankees get:



Ohtani

Trout



You throw in 2 pitchers you get Volpe. @TalkinYanks Trade Idea.Angles get:Everyone not named Judge, Cole, Rodon, VolpeYankees get:OhtaniTroutYou throw in 2 pitchers you get Volpe.

James Eaton @J_Eaton14 @TalkinYanks Yankees lose every game in extras because they have 0 approach. Can’t get a runner over from 2nd or drive him in from 3rd. Sums up the organization for the last 6 years. Bader .260 OBP and Volpe getting blown away by 93mph… Judge or bust is super depressing. $300mil payroll

. @Yankees_Heat_ @TalkinYanks I need Cashman to announce that he will re-sign if the Yankees miss the playoffs.. I would actively start rooting against the Yankees and start celebrating losses

Burke Wright @BurkeWright2 @TalkinYanks If your strategy is to pitch to Ohtani, I understand. If it's to pitch around him, I understand. But someone needs to tell me how you walk him to load the bases in a tie game, and then 2 innings later you pitch to him with a chance to tie. Just no logic from Boone whatsoever.

Celtics on top @TatumEnjoyer_ @TalkinYanks The angels had given up 15 ER in 9 bullpen innings the last 2 games. Naturally the Yankees score 1 ER run in 4.1 innings

B4ThePitch @B4Mets_Yankees



There’s a difference between spending and spending smartly @TalkinYanks The Yankees have the second highest payroll in MLB, a top 3 highest payroll in Yankee history (possibly #1 highest), and the two largest contracts in Yankee history (in total value)…and yet they sit in last placeThere’s a difference between spending and spending smartly

Mark @markp722 @TalkinYanks 4 blown leads now in 2 weeks against the O’s, Cubs, Rockies, and Angels. This team is DONE. Maybe it’s for the better, maybe real changes can occur now.

Sammy Caban Jr @scaban22 @TalkinYanks We have to be sellers this deadline. Idk how else to put it, and get some experience for our younger guys and see what they're made of

B4ThePitch @B4Mets_Yankees



Want a crazy stat? The top 4 payrolls in baseball have spent well over 1 billion dollars to arrive at a grand combined record of 188-187…and the Yankees are the SECOND BEST of those records individually…… @TalkinYanks We are officially the well-deserved sole owners of last placeWant a crazy stat? The top 4 payrolls in baseball have spent well over 1 billion dollars to arrive at a grand combined record of 188-187…and the Yankees are the SECOND BEST of those records individually……

Bnroz14 @bnroz14 @TalkinYanks Why is Boone going to Nick Ramirez for the second straight night in extra innings. Easily a bottom 3 bullpen option

Series is crucial for both Yankees and Angels' postseason aspirations

The Angels and Yankees will play out a three-game series that is crucial for both teams as they look to make it to the postseason.

New York currently has a 50-45 record and is just outside the AL Wild Card berth with teams from the AL East and the Houston Astros also in contention. It remains to be seen how the rest of the series unfolds in LA.

