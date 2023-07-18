Troubles for the New York Yankees continued as the team fell in the 10th innings of the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium.
In a high-stakes game for both teams, the Yanks lost 3-4 after some brilliance from the Angels in the backend of the innings.
Both teams had good starts from the mound as there were five scoreless innings. New York took the lead in the sixth as Oswaldo Cabrera hit a 2 RBI ground-rule double against Griffin Canning to score Anthony Volpe and Harrison Bader. Matt Thaiss later hit a solo homer for the Halos to halve the lead.
Gleyber Torres hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to restore the two-run lead. With the Yankees leading 3-1 and a base runner on the board, Shohei Ohtani came to the board.
Just like every other day, the Angels' hopes were set on their hero and he delivered yet again. The once-in-a-generation phenom hit a two-run home run, his league-leading 35th of the season, against Michael King to tie the score.
The game went into the 10th innings where the Angels won the game after pinch hitter Michael Stefanic hit the winning run with Chad Wallach, who replaced Thaiss as catcher because of his ejection in the ninth, scoring from the automatic base runner position.
Yankees fans took to Twitter to call out their team especially their lineup for their poor performance:
Series is crucial for both Yankees and Angels' postseason aspirations
The Angels and Yankees will play out a three-game series that is crucial for both teams as they look to make it to the postseason.
New York currently has a 50-45 record and is just outside the AL Wild Card berth with teams from the AL East and the Houston Astros also in contention. It remains to be seen how the rest of the series unfolds in LA.
