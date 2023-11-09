It seems that New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman cannot stay out of his own way when it comes to fan approval. After years of disappointment, fans of the Bronx Bombers have run out of patience with the much-maligned executive, with the majority of home game chants being "Fire Cashman" last season.

Even when there is an announcement by a different team, New York Yankees fans have found a way to tie it back to Brian Cashman. This time around, fans have used the Philadelphia Phillies as the inspiration for their latest frustration.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced that superstar, Bryce Harper, would be the club's designated first base moving forward. The decision was made after the front office and manager Rob Thomas decided that it would be the best option for both the club and the player moving forward.

Needless to say, it did not take long for New York Yankees fans to turn this revelation against Brian Cashman. Cashman said that the outfield was already full and that having Harper play first base was unrealistic. Following the announcement that Harper would be the Phillies' first baseman, Yankees fans jumped all over Cashman yet again.

Some Yankees fans have said that Cashman's "disasterclass" continues to roll on, whereas others were hoping to hear what he had to say after Dombroski's announcement. While hindsight is 20/20, this is another bad look for the polarizing General Manager.

A closer look at the players that Brian Cashman said was blocking a Bryce Harper move to New York

Back in 2018 after Bryce Harper rejected an extension from the Washington Nationals, many expected the Yankees to pursue the superstar. It turns out, that Cashman felt that he was not a fit given the players they currently had on the roster.

Cashman explained that the team was already loaded in the outfield, which featured the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Clint Frazier. When asked if they would consider Bryce Harper at designated hitter or first base, Cashman said that option was not realistic, plus the squad already had Greg Bird and Luke Voit for those roles.

Fast-forward a few years later, only two of the eight players listed above remain on the New York Yankees, whereas Bryce Harper was one win away from back-to-back World Series appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies.

