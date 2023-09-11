On Sept. 11, the New York Yankees announced that Estevan Florial would be called up to replace injured rookie stud Jasson Dominguez. While everyone would likely have preferred Dominguez to keep on slugging, the fanbase appears happy with Florial's promotion.

After going on a historic run, homering four times in his first eight MLB games, tragedy befell Dominguez. The 20-year old tore his ACL on Sept. 3, putting his red-hot surge to a rather anticlimactic end.

Although Yankees fans would rather have Dominguez in the outfield, they appear to be thrilled that Estevan Florial is getting a chance.

The Dominican outfielder had signed with the New York Yankees under a fake name in 2014.

After the deal was voided on account of his inability to provide a birth certificate, Florial re-signed with the team as an international free agent in 2015.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

Unlike Dominguez, 2023 represents Florial's fourth season in the big leagues. He made his debut with the Yankees during the shortened 2020 season. To date, the most games that he has appeared in came in 2022, when he appeared in 17 games. His first (and only) career home run came in July 2021 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yankees management has been criticized repeatedly since the beginning of spring training for purportedly not giving their rookies enough playing time. One could even argue that shortsop Anthony Volpe's promotion to Opening Day shortstop was a direct result of fan feedback. As for Estevan Florial, he remains largely unproven, but seems to enjoy the same brand of support.

Estevan Florial will get to attempt MLB comeback in a forgiving environment

While Florial's fast-paced style and electric energy has fans rightfully excited, the book has already been closed on the Yankees' season. With a record of 71-72, the Bronx Bombers are 19.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, and on course for their first last-place finish in the division since 1990.

Either way, the Yankees management deserves credit for taking a chance on a youngster like Estevan Florial. As we saw with Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera and Jasson Dominguez, the youngsters can play ball.

Hopefully, for the sake of Florial, he will be able to play to a standard that not only impresses fans but gives the team a reason to keep him around beyond the end of the 2023 season.