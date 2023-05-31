Gary Sanchez made his San Diego Padres debut on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. San Diego won the game 9-4 on the back of a five-run ninth inning with a strong team effort as the entire lineup chipped in. The catcher chose the #99 jersey for his stay at the club.

Gary Sanchez made a good start to his MLB career with the Yankees. He was selected to the All-Star team in 2017 and 2019 but went through spells of poor form. Sanchez was careless behind the plate and had plenty of strikeouts to his name.

He was booed by Yankees fans and was dropped entirely by the team's management for the 2020 playoffs. The Santo Domingo native was also benched for the Wild Card game in 2021. The Yankees eventually traded the 30-year-old catcher to the Minnesota Twins for the 2022 season.

Thus, quite understandably, Yankees fans do not have any special affection for their former catcher. Seeing the #99 on the back of his jersey, the fans were in splits as they compared Sanchez to their captain Aaron Judge, who sports the same number. Fans took to Twitter, making a mockery of the entire situation.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ First look at Gary Sánchez in a Padres uniform First look at Gary Sánchez in a Padres uniform https://t.co/wpklgJaCvP

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @TalkinBaseball_ tomorrow he will be in a Athletics uniform @TalkinBaseball_ tomorrow he will be in a Athletics uniform

Steve @griffy360 @TalkinBaseball_ Every time I see him he’s on a different team @TalkinBaseball_ Every time I see him he’s on a different team

Joseph Raguso @raguso6_joseph @TalkinBaseball_ Wow! Sanchez is trying to draw inner strength with the 99 @TalkinBaseball_ Wow! Sanchez is trying to draw inner strength with the 99

Gary Sanchez's career progression since leaving the Yankees

After leaving the Yankees, Gary Sanchez played for the Minnesota Twins. After one season with the club, he made his way toward free agency. This season he has been wandering around organizations. Intially, he signed with the San Francisco Giants before opting out of his contract. He signed a minor-league contract with the Mets as well before they let him go for waivers to the Padres.

If an honest assessment is made, Sanchez's stats have been falling over the years. After a promising 2015-2017, where he showed that he would be an above-average player, he has only produced seasons with high strikeout levels and diminishing power. However, if he is able to put up a good form, he will be able to add to the San Diego bench strength.

