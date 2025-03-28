Yankees fans revel in Juan Soto's 'miserable' look after Mets' shocking Opening Day loss 

Fans reacted after New York Mets star Juan Soto opened up about his debut game with the team against the Houston Astros. Soto struggled, recording just one hit in three at-bats as the Mets fell 3-1 to the Astros in their 2025 season opener on Thursday.

Ad

In a postgame interview with SNY, Soto reflected on his first game with the Mets, saying:

"For me, it was a good experience. These guys are amazing. We've been having a good time since spring training, so we've just got to bring that all the way."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite his words, fans noticed that Soto didn’t seem particularly happy after the game.

“Lol he looks miserable,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“He should never expect to win the game considering he plays for the Mets,” another fan commented.

“Can see the regret in his face!” a fan wrote.

Several other reactions continued pouring in, with many fans commenting on Soto’s choice to leave the Yankees for the Mets.

“He don’t look happy. Ur looking at a guy who’s realizing he made a big mistake and has to play 15 more years as a net instead of being a Yankee . All the money in the world can’t make u whole and a part of him is missing leaving the best organization in sports. It’s in his eyes,” one comment read.

Ad

“Bro wants to be a Yankee so bad,” another fan said.

“Not buyers remorse LMAO,” another fan said.

After a stellar 2024 season with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto chose to sign a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. He played a key role in the Yankees’ success last season, helping them reach the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mets’ Juan Soto discusses last at-bat against Astros’ Josh Hader in 2025 season opener

In Thursday’s game, the Mets were held scoreless by the Astros for eight innings until Francisco Lindor hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth, bringing in a run. Juan Soto had the final at-bat, facing Astros closer Josh Hader. He worked the count to 3-2 but was struck out swinging on an 85.6 mph slider, ending the game.

Ad

“I was expecting to be up in that moment, in that situation. [Hader] let that ball go on the last pitch and he got me. It was a pretty good pitch, down and away. It happens," Soto said via SNY.

On Friday, the Astros’ Hunter Brown is set to take the mound against Mets starter Tylor Megill in Game 2 of the three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback