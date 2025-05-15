 Yankees fans ridicule Juan Soto and Mets over weak showing against Pirates before Subway Series 

This year's Subway Series will be extra special as it will mark the return of Juan Soto to the New York Yankees for the first time after Game 5 of the World Series. Following the loss against the LA Dodgers in the Fall Classic, Soto signed a record contract, a $765 million deal over 15 years, leaving Yankees fans disappointed as the outfielder chose the Mets over them.
However, the lead-up to the series hasn't been great for Soto's team. They will be coming off a 4-0 loss against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, who are 15-29 on the season. On Wednesday, Pirates pitchers led by Bailey Falter shut down the Mets to win the game.
Though Soto was rested for the game, his NY Mets were trolled over the internet for their struggle against the Pirates.
"LOSS TO THE PIRATES," one fan wrote.
"YOU READY TO GET SWEPT BY THE BROX BOMBERS???" another fan reacted.
"YOU GOT SHUT OUT BY WHO!??" another added.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:
"time to lose to your big bros," one fan said.
"I can’t wait to watch you get swept by the REAL New York team," another fan posted.
"Ugly loss and bad timing with this kind of offense we might lose the series against the Yankees," one fan added.
Juan Soto shows excitement on his return to Yankee Stadium
One can be certain there will be loud boos when Juan Soto will take the plate at the Yankee Stadium on Friday. This is because Soto rejected the Yankees' reported 16-year, $760 million offer for the Mets' record offer.
However, ahead of the game, Soto is ready to make his presence felt at the place where he helped get back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
"Juan Soto says he's excited for his first Subway Series as a member of the Mets at Yankee Stadium. What is [he] most excited for? The crowd," MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo wrote on X.
In a separate conversation, Soto said he won't mind if the fans seated at Yankee Stadium boos him all game long.
The Mets enter the series with a 28-16 record, first in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Yankees will enter with a 25-18 record, first in the AL East.