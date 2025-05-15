 Yankees fans ridicule Juan Soto and Mets over weak showing against Pirates before Subway Series 

This year's Subway Series will be extra special as it will mark the return of Juan Soto to the New York Yankees for the first time after Game 5 of the World Series. Following the loss against the LA Dodgers in the Fall Classic, Soto signed a record contract, a $765 million deal over 15 years, leaving Yankees fans disappointed as the outfielder chose the Mets over them.

Ad

However, the lead-up to the series hasn't been great for Soto's team. They will be coming off a 4-0 loss against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, who are 15-29 on the season. On Wednesday, Pirates pitchers led by Bailey Falter shut down the Mets to win the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Though Soto was rested for the game, his NY Mets were trolled over the internet for their struggle against the Pirates.

"LOSS TO THE PIRATES," one fan wrote.

"YOU READY TO GET SWEPT BY THE BROX BOMBERS???" another fan reacted.

"YOU GOT SHUT OUT BY WHO!??" another added.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"time to lose to your big bros," one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I can’t wait to watch you get swept by the REAL New York team," another fan posted.

"Ugly loss and bad timing with this kind of offense we might lose the series against the Yankees," one fan added.

Juan Soto shows excitement on his return to Yankee Stadium

One can be certain there will be loud boos when Juan Soto will take the plate at the Yankee Stadium on Friday. This is because Soto rejected the Yankees' reported 16-year, $760 million offer for the Mets' record offer.

Ad

However, ahead of the game, Soto is ready to make his presence felt at the place where he helped get back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

"Juan Soto says he's excited for his first Subway Series as a member of the Mets at Yankee Stadium. What is [he] most excited for? The crowd," MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a separate conversation, Soto said he won't mind if the fans seated at Yankee Stadium boos him all game long.

The Mets enter the series with a 28-16 record, first in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Yankees will enter with a 25-18 record, first in the AL East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More