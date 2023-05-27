Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe's premature start to the season continued after he managed to score only one solitary run in eleven at-bats in the series against the Orioles.
Volpe might have excited everybody during the offseason, but he hasn't been able to translate that brilliance into the majors just yet. His stats stand at a paltry .200/.284/.646 for the season, scoring a total of 21 runs in 185 at-bats.
"Anthony Volpe isn’t playing well enough to help the Yankees win at the moment" - Talkin' Yanks, Twitter.
Fans and pundits alike are increasingly getting frustrated at the youthful rookie, with them sounding off the organization for his premature installation in the major leagues. They also nitpicked his poor throwing arm and dipping batting average among other growing concerns.
A vast majority of fans argued that maybe Venezuelan rookie Oswald Peraza would have been a better fit for the team instead of Volpe.
Others discussed the best position for the youngster, with fans dissecting his range and glove, deeming it unfit for the shortstop position.
Anthony Volpe needs to increase his numbers in the box
Anthony Volpe had a great offseason, but he somehow hasn't been able to translate that form for the New York Yankees in the MLB.
A disappointing start to the season has now somehow developed into a growing concern, with the youthful rookie only managing to get on base twice in the last game. In the series against the Baltimore Orioles, Volpe managed to score only one solitary run and RBI.
With the Yankees looking to gain speed after their recent slump, Volpe will need to start clicking if the team has any chances of pushing a serious World Series title charge.