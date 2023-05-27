Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe's premature start to the season continued after he managed to score only one solitary run in eleven at-bats in the series against the Orioles.

Volpe might have excited everybody during the offseason, but he hasn't been able to translate that brilliance into the majors just yet. His stats stand at a paltry .200/.284/.646 for the season, scoring a total of 21 runs in 185 at-bats.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Anthony Volpe isn’t playing well enough to help the Yankees win at the moment Anthony Volpe isn’t playing well enough to help the Yankees win at the moment https://t.co/pExBG3Bp97

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anthony Volpe isn’t playing well enough to help the Yankees win at the moment" - Talkin' Yanks, Twitter.

Fans and pundits alike are increasingly getting frustrated at the youthful rookie, with them sounding off the organization for his premature installation in the major leagues. They also nitpicked his poor throwing arm and dipping batting average among other growing concerns.

A vast majority of fans argued that maybe Venezuelan rookie Oswald Peraza would have been a better fit for the team instead of Volpe.

Erin 🐼 @ErinLovesNYY @TalkinYanks He wasn’t ready and it should’ve never been a competition, peraza should’ve gotten the job and Volpe given a little time in Scranton to finish developing plate discipline @TalkinYanks He wasn’t ready and it should’ve never been a competition, peraza should’ve gotten the job and Volpe given a little time in Scranton to finish developing plate discipline

Others discussed the best position for the youngster, with fans dissecting his range and glove, deeming it unfit for the shortstop position.

Eric L @eric_OTJ @TalkinYanks 2nd basemen, it’s so simple guys. Doesn’t have the range or glove for short. He’s made some flashy plays but he’s a small dude. 2B is his @TalkinYanks 2nd basemen, it’s so simple guys. Doesn’t have the range or glove for short. He’s made some flashy plays but he’s a small dude. 2B is his

Michael Kiefer @mike61400 @TalkinYanks This is an uncommon L for you guys… kid has 22 games in AAA and everybody thinks he’s gonna be the next coming of Jeter immediately. You know what his average was in his first 200 ABs in AA? About .200. And look at how hard he’s been hiring the ball in May… he’s getting some… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @TalkinYanks This is an uncommon L for you guys… kid has 22 games in AAA and everybody thinks he’s gonna be the next coming of Jeter immediately. You know what his average was in his first 200 ABs in AA? About .200. And look at how hard he’s been hiring the ball in May… he’s getting some… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

MysticLeviathan aka Devon @MysticLeviathan @TalkinYanks hard agree. I also think that when he botches plays in the field, not necessarily errors but plays I think he knows he can make, it hurts his confidence, and it snowballs where those plays happen more and more. I feel like his misplays in the field happen in bunches, and it’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @TalkinYanks hard agree. I also think that when he botches plays in the field, not necessarily errors but plays I think he knows he can make, it hurts his confidence, and it snowballs where those plays happen more and more. I feel like his misplays in the field happen in bunches, and it’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jared Grossman @Jared_Grossman5 @TalkinYanks How long until we see peraza at ss, Gleyber at 3B? And move volpe to 2B? @TalkinYanks How long until we see peraza at ss, Gleyber at 3B? And move volpe to 2B?

DB Tips @dbtips101 @TalkinYanks He is hitting in the wrong part of the lineup. I continue to say this and fans blow it off. Get guys used to their roles and his is lead off with someone like Bader hitting behind him. Not Judge. This is the part that analytics doesn’t give you @TalkinYanks He is hitting in the wrong part of the lineup. I continue to say this and fans blow it off. Get guys used to their roles and his is lead off with someone like Bader hitting behind him. Not Judge. This is the part that analytics doesn’t give you

gabbagool @gabagoolios @TalkinYanks This is kinda ridiculous, and what’s the alternative? Call up Peraza and have him struggle too? Put IKF back at short? Like come on man lol @TalkinYanks This is kinda ridiculous, and what’s the alternative? Call up Peraza and have him struggle too? Put IKF back at short? Like come on man lol

Kyle Simpson @KyleSimpson20_ @TalkinYanks Baseball is hard. He’s historically struggled at every level to start his time there. Look at Michael Harris, Julio Rodriguez, etc. these things take time. @TalkinYanks Baseball is hard. He’s historically struggled at every level to start his time there. Look at Michael Harris, Julio Rodriguez, etc. these things take time.

Trent Kinard @kinard_trent @TalkinYanks okay and replace volpe w who? peraza? peraza should replace 5 other guys on the team before volpe @TalkinYanks okay and replace volpe w who? peraza? peraza should replace 5 other guys on the team before volpe

Anthony Volpe needs to increase his numbers in the box

Anthony Volpe had a great offseason, but he somehow hasn't been able to translate that form for the New York Yankees in the MLB.

A disappointing start to the season has now somehow developed into a growing concern, with the youthful rookie only managing to get on base twice in the last game. In the series against the Baltimore Orioles, Volpe managed to score only one solitary run and RBI.

With the Yankees looking to gain speed after their recent slump, Volpe will need to start clicking if the team has any chances of pushing a serious World Series title charge.

Poll : 0 votes