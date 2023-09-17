New York Yankees' Frankie Montas has spent the summer recovering from a shoulder surgery. The 30-year-old felt persistent soreness in his shoulder post-surgery and only participated in bullpen sessions.

Frankie debuted in 2015 for the Chicago White Sox and joined the Athletics in 2017. In six years with the team, he had an ERA of 3.70 with a 35-30 record.

The Yankees traded their four top prospects to get him from the Oakland Athletics in August 2022. Unfortunately, he has not met the team's expectations. In 2022, he had a 1-3 record and a poor ERA of 6.35 in eight games.

This year, Montas has not played at all after his shoulder surgery in March. However, he is still on the wage bill and has earned around $7.5 million.

Despite efforts, Montas did not manage a late-summer return.

Montas will be making his season debut with a rehab start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. However, he's scheduled to pitch only one inning.

As Montas prepares for his rehab, it looks like it is too late for a playoff run. Yankees fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in him.

According to Montas, he was not fully fit when he was traded to the Yankees in 2022. In January 2023, the franchise announced that he was experiencing shoulder inflammation and would have to undergo surgery.

With only 13 games left in the Yankees' regular season, it is unlikely that Montas will be added to the 40-man roster. The pitcher is set to become a free agent after this season, casting doubts on his future with the franchise.

What lies ahead in Frankie Montas' career?

Montas' upcoming Triple-A starts in September are mainly to show other teams what he can do. These short games might not get him a big contract but could raise his price a little.

His short stint in Triple-A must showcase that he has recovered sufficiently from his shoulder issues to be a reliable asset for a new team. The Yankees are likely to cut their losses.

The Yankees currently have a 76-73 record and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.