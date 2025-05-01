Yankees fans unleash chaos over Bryan De La Cruz claim amid Giancarlo Stanton’s 60-day IL move

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season, however, they have not done so without their fair share of adversity. The team has had to test their depth in both their lineups and their pitching staff in order to overcome a number of injuries to some of the team's most proven and established names.

Ad

Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, DJ LeMahieu, and Giancarlo Stanton have all yet to appear in a game for the New York Yankees this season, with the latter being placed on the 60-day IL on Thursday. While the placement of Stanton on the 60-day IL might be a sign of his timeline for recovery, it also opened a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, who was claimed off waiver by the team.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the team announced the pair of roster moves, including the addition of Bryan De La Cruz, a number of Yankees fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the decisions. Even though De La Cruz has shown promise throughout his career, some fans were not exactly enthusiastic about the move, with some taking aim at general manager Brian Cashman.

"Cashman already Dumpster Diving…. It’s May 1st" - One fan shared online.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"These are the Blockbuster news that i was expected for today" - Another fan posted.

"When Cashman starts dumpster diving, you know that baseball season is truly underway" - One more added.

The New York Yankees made a number of notable moves this past offseason, however some of their new players have delivered mixed results. Player such as Cody Bellinger have struggled so far during his first season with the team, which makes the addition of a dpeth bat such as Bryan De La Cruz potentially being impactful. That being said, it's safe to say that Yankees fan would prefer a bigger name star.

Ad

"Not excited at all tbh. Dude's been horrible this year" - One fan shared.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wrong de la Cruz" - Another fan posted online.

"We get rid of Dugie, but claim some trash like this" - One more added.

Giancarlo Stanton continues to make progress but his return to the Yankees remains unclear

Giancarlo Stanton is one of the most powerful hitters in baseball history, however, injuries have defined his career in recent seasons. The former NL MVP has yet to appear in a game this season for New York as he has been dealing with tennis elbow in both arms.

That being said, Stanton has been reportedly been progressing in his long-awaited return to the lineup. Stanton has been taking part in batting practice, however, there is no clear timeline of when he can go out on a rehab assignment. The decision to place him on the 60-day IL was more of a formality than a sign of any sort of setback. He is first eligible to return on May 24 but that remains unclear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More