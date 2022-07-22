"Yankees finally play a good team and lose" "I am not having fun" - New York Yankees fans are disappointed after team begins second half of the season with back-to-back losses against Houston Astros

The New York Yankees lost two games in one day to the Houston Astros. This was not the start to the second half of the season that any in New York hoped for. It shows that the Yankees are great, but improvements will need to be made. The Houston Astros are now just 2.5 games behind the Yankees for the best record in the MLB. A record that was considered almost uncatchable for a time.

This was the last time these two teams will face each other in the regular season. The Astros won the majority of the seven matchups descively with five wins. The two losses came as a result of Aaron Judge walk off hits.

This loss was heartbreaking for many New York Yankees fans, who knew how important this series was.

Ivan @IvanTorres2002 @Yankees Yankees finally play a good team and lose. @Yankees Yankees finally play a good team and lose.

Back-to-back losses like this has many in the fanbase re-evaluating the team. If they cannot get past the Astros in the postseason when it matters most, this season will be viewed as a failure.

James Epstein @theslim3 @Yankees Brian Cashman you officially have one goal: field a team that can beat the Astros. We haven’t led in one inning all season. Get Castillo. Get Happ. Get relievers. If not now, then when? @Yankees Brian Cashman you officially have one goal: field a team that can beat the Astros. We haven’t led in one inning all season. Get Castillo. Get Happ. Get relievers. If not now, then when?

While a trade for Juan Soto would certainly help their chances this year, it's pretty unlikely the Yankees will make that move. That did not stop their fans from hoping though!

Chris @SeaweedsRevenge @Yankees Astros own this team. Get Soto and Castillo @Yankees Astros own this team. Get Soto and Castillo

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees Embarrassed twice in one day. This team really can’t beat the Astros and it’s a problem that needs to be sorted. Also maybe don’t start German in a game like this for his start back. Literally threw in the towel before the game even started because of that. Smh @Yankees Embarrassed twice in one day. This team really can’t beat the Astros and it’s a problem that needs to be sorted. Also maybe don’t start German in a game like this for his start back. Literally threw in the towel before the game even started because of that. Smh

Ian @Ianm199675 @Yankees If you guys don’t significantly upgrade the team its going to be another failure. Either cash and Hal want to win or they don’t it’s pretty simple. Make the necessary trades to help this team @Yankees If you guys don’t significantly upgrade the team its going to be another failure. Either cash and Hal want to win or they don’t it’s pretty simple. Make the necessary trades to help this team

Some in the New York Yankees fanbase have just accepted that they may not be able to get past the Houston Astros. If this is truly the case, they will need to get lucky and avoid them in the playoffs.

Twon95 @YoungRaww95 @Yankees Let’s be honest about it Houston OWNS US 🤷🏾‍♂️ @Yankees Let’s be honest about it Houston OWNS US 🤷🏾‍♂️💯

Houston Astros fans were also very quick to get in some trash talk, not giving the New York Yankees the respect they deserved.

Goatstros @GoatStros @Yankees I thought y’all were supposed to be good? @Yankees I thought y’all were supposed to be good?

This was not the ideal way for the Yankees to start the second half of the season, and has shaken the confidence of many of their fans.

How can the New York Yankees surpass the Houston Astros?

Gleyber Torres swinging for the fences

Thus far in the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have beaten almost all their challengers. Except for the pesky Houston Astros. They simply had no answer for the Astros' offensive firepower, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve often leading the charge.

The key to beating the Astros in the playoffs will be pitching. If the Yankees can acquire key pieces to add to their bullpen, their odds of winning will drastically go up. Alternatively, we could see pitchers who know they have to prove themselves to elevate their game to match the situation.

The Yankees started the second half of the season about as poorly as they possibly could have. The two losses have left many fans worried about the remainder of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far