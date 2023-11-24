Shohei Ohtani, who was recently crowned the 2023 AL MVP, is a new benchmark for MLB hitters. Many have tried to understand the hitting mechanics of the two-way phenom, including the New York Yankees teammates Glyber Torres and Aaron Judge.

In a recent video posted by the Talkin' Yanks, Torres can be seen discussing hitting techniques and recalling the time when he and Judge discussed how good the former Angels star is at the plate. Moreover, Torres mentioned that he, along with Judge, watched a lot of Ohtani's highlights to get hitting tips.

"I was talking to Judge, and we were watching a lot of videos of Ohtani and we saw how he rotates but Ohtani is right here and I need to try to feel what it's like to get in there," Torres said in the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This exemplifies how Ohtani's hitting techniques have been so well inherited by the players of the league.

Shohei Ohtani is currently a free agent and is expected to break several contract records this offseason. The Yankees are one of the teams who are strongly rumored to land the league MVP and add more firepower alongside the 2022 AL MVP, Aaron Judge.

The 2022 AL MVP battle between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

The 2022 AL MVP was tightly contested between Ohtani and Aaron Judge, with the latter eventually coming out on top marginally. Two of baseball's top players had an incredible season and both were deserving of the award. Judge came home victorious after shattering the AL single-season home run record and ending just short of the Triple Crown.

Following a 2021 MVP season, Shohei Ohtani just got better in 2022. On the mound, Ohtani went 15-9, posting a 2.33 ERA, including 219 strikeouts against 44 walks across 166.0 innings pitched. On the plate, he slashed .273/.356/.519 and blasted 34 home runs, recording 95 RBIs in 586 at-bats.

Aaron Judge on his part broke the league's single-season home run record, blasting 62 out of the park. He averaged .311 with 177 hits, 62 homers, 131 RBIs, and 133 runs scored in 157 games.

The upcoming season will await another thrilling contest between the baseball superstars.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.