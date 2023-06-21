New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman remains determined in the face of adversity.

The Yankees currently sit in third place in the American League East and trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 9.5 games. They have been without team captain Aaron Judge since June 3. The offense has been inconsistent and the pitching core depleted by injuries.

Despite the abysmal run, Brian Cashman is confident this team can put it all together. Per a recent article by The Athletic, the long-serving executive insisted this team has what it takes to succeed.

"Ultimately, by the end, I think we’ll be where we need to be," said Cashman

Building a championship team is a process. The Yankees brought in some key pieces during the offseason and Cashman believes the team must be patient in order to see real results.

Brian Cashman on if he's happy with the offense: "I'm happy with their care."



A recent three-game sweep to the Boston Red Sox places added pressure on Cashman and Aaron Boone's shoulders. The club have won just four of their past 12 games and went 1-5 against Boston over that stretch.

Brian Cashman is confident some of the veteran Yankees hitters can step up during this difficult stretch

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media at Yankee Stadium

Injuries to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon should be no excuse for a club littered with All-Start talent.

Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson are both former MVP's and have proven they can hit on a high level. This year, Stanton is batting .196 and Donaldson .143.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "We've just got to get a few guys going again"



Anthony Rizzo, who was recently signed to a two-year, $40 million extension, is slashing .135/.224/.192 over the month of June.

Cashman is running out of excuses as the season progresses. The Yankees have the second-highest payroll in the majors behind only the New York Mets.

The New York Yankees will look to bounce back at Yankee Stadium with upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers before heading out west to face the Oakland Athletics.

