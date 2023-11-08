The New York Yankees know they can't stand pat this offseason, and Brian Cashman already knows the areas of weakness he's going to target. After a shocking fall from grace, the Yankees finished barely above .500 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

After Cashman stated that he felt the team was "pretty f*****g good", he did go on to admit that there were things he needed to accomplish this offseason. Two outfielders were the first needs he mentioned.

"We need two outfielders, because of Jasson Dominguez being hurt now and that obviously doesn't help. So now I need a center fielder, I need a left fielder, preferably left-handed, you know?"

The Yankees GM has admitted that there are areas he has to work on. How he will attack them remains to be seen.

Brian Cashman looking for options for Yankees

The Yankees felt like Jasson Dominguez could have been their starting center fielder, but he was lost to a UCL injury and won't be ready for at least a few months of the 2024 season.

Left field was a hole they hoped either Aaron Hicks or Oswaldo Cabrera would fill in 2023. They didn't, so the Yankees are back to square one on that. Cashman wants to look at left-handers, and there are two potential options on the market.

Cody Bellinger is a free agent. He's a solid-hitting, good defensive center fielder who is left-handed. Juan Soto is potentially available in trades, and he's a left-handed corner outfielder.

Could Brian Cashman target Juan Soto?

Brian Cashman continued, adding other areas of focus for the Yankees' offseason:

"Always try to reinforce our pitching. We have infield surplus, do you try to find a lane to get Oswald Peraza involved? We have Gleyber Torres in the last year of his contract, he was our second-best hitter last year."

The Yankees have a glut of infielders in the form of Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, and Anthony Volpe. They could be used in trades or not, but this is one area the Yankees don't need to actively attack.