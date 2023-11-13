Yankees GM Brian Cashman was heavily critical of Giancarlo Stanton in the recent GM meeting. Cashman discussed the injury woes that Stanton endured in the past few seasons, asserting the need to embed the thought that the franchise needs to adjust to Stanton getting injured more with his age and that they have to modify the roster around him accordingly.

"I’m not gonna tell you he’s gonna play every game next year because he’s not. He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game. But I know that when he’s right and healthy — other than this past year — the guy’s a great hitter and has been for a long time. We know he is certainly better than what we saw last year," Cashman on Stanton via The New York Daily News.

"Brian Cashman didn't have much to say about plans to fix Giancarlo Stanton's swing or mobility this offseason, but the #Yankees GM was realistic about the slugger's injuries," - Gary H Phillips.

During media availability, Cashman acknowledged that Stanton must be considered injury-prone at this stage of his career and that the Yankees must make plans accordingly.

Even if Brian Cashman's remarks seem harsh, they are most likely true. In his first season with the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton appeared in 158 games. Since then, he has never participated in more than 139 games in a season. Last year, a variety of problems kept him to just 101 games.

Giancarlo Stanton needs to reboot for the 2024 season

Stanton told reporters following the conclusion of the regular season earlier this month that he would carefully examine every aspect of his game in the offseason to prepare for the following campaign.

He expressed his desire to return to the hitter he was just a few years ago and repeatedly described this year as "terrible."

There is at least some justification to think that a comeback is feasible because the exit velocity measurements are still high and the Yankees believe in their star slugger.

If Stanton's swing and physique aren't significantly altered this offseason, 2023 will likely be remembered as a depressing season for a career that once appeared to be a lock for the Hall of Fame.