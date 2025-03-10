Yankees GM Brian Cashman makes his feelings known about Gerrit Cole's potential season-ending injury

Gerrit Cole admitted to being concerned about his elbow situation. That's not a happy feeling for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, but having faced a similar situation last Spring Training, they are better prepared to handle it this year.

Ad

Cole pitched 2.2 innings, earning six runs on 54 pitches against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. He mentioned on Saturday in an interview with MLB Network that he felt discomfort after waking up Friday morning.

Cashman told David Lennon of Newsday before the 6-5 Spring Training loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that the Yankees are prepared for the "worst" outcome of Cole's MRI results.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“(I’m) prepared for the worst,” the Yankees GM said. “We will see how it plays out. I’m always wired to think the worst and hope for the best. Obviously not what you want, but it’s ultimately part of our journey here in 2025.”

Ad

Trending

As per insider Jim Bowden, the Yankees have been recommended to ask Cole to undergo Tommy John surgery. He avoided it last year but missed the first three months of action.

In 17 regular season starts, he went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA but continued being a strikeout machine, with 9.4 Ks per game. Cole was one of the big reasons why the Yanks made it to the World Series, going 1-0 in five postseason starts, with a 2.17 ERA.

Ad

In Gerrit Cole's absence, the brunt of the responsibility falls on Max Fried, who should lead the rotation as the Yankees ace. With starter Luis Gil also injured, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman will have to pull their weight as the other starters in the lineup.

Gerrit Cole's Yankees linked to $15,000,000 Cardinals starter

With their rotation thin, the Yankees might be forced to look at other options around the league as backup following Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil's injuries.

Ad

As per Drew VonScio of Newsweek, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde could be a good fit. He pitched 9-9 with a 3.32 ERA last season with 154 strikeouts and could slot in the middle of the rotation.

"Fedde may not be your ace, but he's a pitcher who will take the mound every five days and give you quality performances almost every time. He's set to make just $7.5 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026. Fedde would be a great fit for the Yankees if Cashman searches the trade market," VonScio wrote.

It will be emotional for someone like Gerrit Cole who has mostly been healthy throughout his career to give up an entire season. But if the surgery is necessary, it will be important to go through with it with the future in mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback