New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has had a busy offseason thus far. They acquired Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox and traded for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham on Wednesday.

The Soto trade was the biggest move of this young offseason and instantly boosted the Bronx Bombers' lineup. They also get a two-time Gold Glove Award recipient with Grisham.

The moves have excited Yankees fans, and the front office is hopeful about the team's opportunity heading into the 2024 season. However, the team does not plan on stopping yet. After acquiring Soto, the three-time All-Star outfielder, Cashman stated (via SNY):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's not gonna be just him. We gotta keep working at what else we can add.. We want to make this the Mecca of baseball."

Expand Tweet

Fans should expect more moves from the Yanks this offseason. Pitching is still a concern for the team, which is likely where their attention will be directed. They are still interested in signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, along with a handful of other teams.

"I've met him once before in the past, and I plan on meeting him again," stated manager Aaron Boone.

Expand Tweet

It will be tough for the Yanks to land Yamamoto. Several teams have been linked to the Japanese flamethrower, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets.

Yankees must address pitching in the offseason

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game One

Pitching is an area of need for the Yankees this winter. They lost Luis Severino and Domingo German in free agency, and the team must consider replacements.

Luckily, the open market is full of talented pitchers. If they cannot land Yamamoto, they could turn their interest to Blake Snell. Snell is coming off a National League Cy Young Award season and would be an excellent fit.

They could set their sights on Jordan Montgomery, who was electric during the 2023 postseason. Pairing him behind Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr. would give them a tough left-handed starting rotation.

It has been reported that the Yanks may turn to Jordan Hicks if they cannot land Yamamoto. Hicks would likely be used in the setup role, with Clay Holmes closing games out.

While the Yankees have been busy during this young offseason, their work is not yet done. They still need to add pitching and are expected to do so shortly. They are looking to put the 2023 season behind them and start fresh.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.