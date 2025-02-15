Yankees GM gives verdict on Paul Skenes' skillset

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed his thoughts about reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes. The baseball executive had high praise for the Pittsburgh Pirates youngster on Thursday as he faced the press at the start of the team's spring training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

Cashman revealed that Skenes was on the organization's radar. The general manager also shared that the Yankees' special assistant, Jim Hendry, was in awe of Skenes' ability and tagged him as a generational talent.

"Jim Hendry saw him in the draft and told him he's the best starter he's seen amateur-wise in 10-20 years," Cashman said. "Unfortunately we didn't lose enough games to be in a position to pull that one.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Skenes has certainly shown his pedigree. [Pittsburgh Pirates general manager] Ben Cherington did a great job in navigating and deciding in the selection of Skenes. It will certainly benefit the city of Pittsburgh. Paul Skenes has shown that he's a beast."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Skenes was selected as the first pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pirates. As for the Bombers, they selected George Lombard Jr., son of Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard, as the 26th overall pick in the same draft class. George Jr. last played for the Tampa Tarpons, the Bombers' Single-A affiliate.

Marcus Stroman finally makes an appearance at Yankees camp

After missing the first two days of the team's camp, Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has finally made an appearance with the team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reports have swirled that Stroman will be moved to the bullpen with Max Fried's arrival. The reports have consequently led pundits to claim that Stroman missed the first days of the camp due to a disagreement with the management. However, GM Brian Cashman placed his faith in Stroman and defended him in his absence.

"No big deal, he's a pro," Cashman said. "I know he's in a good state of mind and good shape. Glad he got here today. Certainly always want people there from the jump, but getting to know Stro, he knows what it takes to get ready."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Heading into the new season, the Yankees will boast a retooled lineup featuring ace Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil. It remains to be seen how the team will utilize Stroman's talent when the season starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback