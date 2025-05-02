Yankees hit with more bad news as another slugger lands on IL after Giancarlo Stanton's 60-day blow

The New York Yankees have been one of the best team in Major League Baseball so far this season, however, it has not come easily. Despite sitting atop the American League East with an 18-13 record, the team has had to overcome a number of obstacles in order to reach this level so far this year.
Even though the New York Yankees have one of the strongest rosters in baseball when they are healthy, that has been their number one issue so far this year. After losing star pitchers Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Giancarlo Stanton before the beginning of the regular season, the team has yet again been hit with another significant blow.
On Friday, the club announced that versatile infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain. It's a significant blow to a New York lineup that has relied on as their every day second baseman this year. As a result of the injury news, the Bronx Bombers have recalled Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been effective, albeit inconsistent for the New York Yankees this season. The 27-year-old from Nassau, Bahamas has posted a disappointing .181 batting average, however, he has managed to slug 7 home runs with 17 RBI and add 6 stolen bases. Even with his inconsistencies at the plate, Jazz has been a big piece for the club since they acquired him from the Miami Marlins in 2024.
The placement of Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL is not the only significant move that the Yankees made this week. On Thursday, the club retroactively move Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day IL. This move is not an indicator of a setback for Stanton, it was simply made in order to open a space on the 40-man roster for Bryan De La Cruz, who they claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.
Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has battled injuries throughout his MLB career
The placement of Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL might be frustrating news for New York Yankees fans, however, this has been part of his career. Jazz is one of the most dynamic players in baseball, which has helped him succeed but has also forced him to miss time through his 6-year MLB career.
The former All-Star has only played 124 games or more twice in his career as various injuries have seen him miss extended periods of time. It is a disappointing setback for Jazz Chisholm Jr., however there is a chance that he only misses the minimum amount of time and returns to New York's lineup sooner rather than later.