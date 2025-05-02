Yankees hit with more bad news as another slugger lands on IL after Giancarlo Stanton's 60-day blow

The New York Yankees have been one of the best team in Major League Baseball so far this season, however, it has not come easily. Despite sitting atop the American League East with an 18-13 record, the team has had to overcome a number of obstacles in order to reach this level so far this year.

Ad

Even though the New York Yankees have one of the strongest rosters in baseball when they are healthy, that has been their number one issue so far this year. After losing star pitchers Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Giancarlo Stanton before the beginning of the regular season, the team has yet again been hit with another significant blow.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, the club announced that versatile infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain. It's a significant blow to a New York lineup that has relied on as their every day second baseman this year. As a result of the injury news, the Bronx Bombers have recalled Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been effective, albeit inconsistent for the New York Yankees this season. The 27-year-old from Nassau, Bahamas has posted a disappointing .181 batting average, however, he has managed to slug 7 home runs with 17 RBI and add 6 stolen bases. Even with his inconsistencies at the plate, Jazz has been a big piece for the club since they acquired him from the Miami Marlins in 2024.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The placement of Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL is not the only significant move that the Yankees made this week. On Thursday, the club retroactively move Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day IL. This move is not an indicator of a setback for Stanton, it was simply made in order to open a space on the 40-man roster for Bryan De La Cruz, who they claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

Ad

Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has battled injuries throughout his MLB career

The placement of Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL might be frustrating news for New York Yankees fans, however, this has been part of his career. Jazz is one of the most dynamic players in baseball, which has helped him succeed but has also forced him to miss time through his 6-year MLB career.

The former All-Star has only played 124 games or more twice in his career as various injuries have seen him miss extended periods of time. It is a disappointing setback for Jazz Chisholm Jr., however there is a chance that he only misses the minimum amount of time and returns to New York's lineup sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More