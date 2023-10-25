Yankees' hitting coach Sean Casey not returning for 2024, cites family reasons for exit

The New York Yankees made waves when they fired their hitting coach and replaced him with Sean Casey. The former MLB Network analyst was brought in at the All-Star break, but he is not going to be returning for another year. This is his decision, and he is citing family reasons for not returning next year.

Sean Casey announced via his podcast that he wouldn't be coming back for another year. He had previously said he enjoyed his time with the team. Manager Aaron Boone had said that he liked working with Casey, so the exit has little to do with how well the team did.

Sean Casey not back as Yankees hitting coach

The Yankees did something unprecedented in the Brian Cashman era by firing a coach in-season. They fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson as their offense sputtered into the break. They brought in Sean Casey to replace him.

Unfortunately, his work didn't have a lot of impact. Struggling veterans continued to struggle. Both DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton had some of the worst offensive years of their careers.

Sean Casey couldn't help DJ LeMahieu

Pretty much everyone on the roster not named Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres (with exception to rookie Anthony Volpe) had a down year for them. They stunningly missed the playoffs, and their lackluster offense was a big culprit.

At the break, with the season fading fast, the team decided to try and kickstart something with Casey. It didn't really work, as the second half was not much better than the first.

The offense struggled and limped to the finish line, but the Yankees brass was reportedly interested in bringing back Casey to try again with a full season. Ultimately, that won't happen.

The Yankees are looking into some organizational changes, with a company running an audit to see how they're doing in the analytics department and decide what needs to change.

That will likely play heavily into who will be the next hitting coach. It may or may not be internally, depending on how the internal side looks to the auditors.