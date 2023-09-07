Sean Casey became the New York Yankees' hitting coach during the All-Star break this season, taking over from Dillon Lawson. Casey's contract, however, expires at the end of 2023.

At the time of his hiring, the Yankees said they intended to review his contract after the season. Casey confirmed this plan in a recent interview with the New York Daily News.

Casey told NYD News reporter Gary Phillips that he hasn't fully considered his future with the Yankees. When asked about plans for the next year, Casey said:

“I haven’t totally thought about it yet."

He emphasized that he's focused on the present, trying to enjoy each day in his current role.

However, the Yankees' offensive performance hasn't seen any significant improvement with Casey. Before the All-Star break, they ranked low in hits, batting average and on-base percentage. Not much has changed since Casey came on board.

Despite this, Casey has received praise for connecting with players.

What led Sean Casey to join the New York Yankees?

Sean Casey's journey to his current role as the Yankees' hitting coach was entirely unexpected.

Casey had never been a coach before joining the Yankees. However, former Cincinnati Reds teammate and now Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, offered him the chance to join the franchise. Casey, who had spent time working at MLB Network after his 12-year playing career, was delighted to receive the opportunity.

Previously during the offseason, the New York Yankees had shown interest in him. However, concerns regarding his father and fiancee's health led Casey to decline the offer.

Since joining the Yankees, Sean Casey has embraced his role. He had received valuable insights from past coaches like Ken Griffey Sr. and will certainly look to share them with his hitters.

The Yankees hold a 70-69 record and occupy the fifth position in the AL East.