Everyone knows that the New York Yankees are the most storied team in baseball. With 27 championship rings, the team claims more than any other team in the MLB.

However, despite having a history of excellence, fans of the Yankees are known to be more than a little harsh on their team. With things continuing to look doubtful for the Bronx Bombers, some fans are taking to radio call-in shows to voice their dissatisfaction.

Recently, ESPN host Don La Greca received a phone call that sent him into a fury on YES Network's Kay Show. In his typical animated fashion, La Greca ripped into the caller.

An avid New York Mets fan, La Greca was not impressed by a suggestion from a caller named Walt after the New Jersey caller suggested that the Yankees do not win early enough. La Greca was having none of the argument and exclaimed:

“And I’ve got people, grown men calling this show complaining the Yankees aren’t winning early enough in games. Screw! Go scratch yourself. I’m tired of it! Big babies. Big whiney little crying babies. Spoiled brats.”

As a Mets fan, La Greca pointed out that Yankees fans have no right to complain. With a record of 35-43, the Mets are now 16 games back of the Atlanta Braves in their division. The Bronx Bombers, meanwhile, are behind their divisional top spot by only half that amount of games.

Moreover, Giancarlo Stanton and company have won four of their last six games, and look poised for success against the Oakland Athletics as they head out to California for a 3-game set this week.

Fans are encouraged by the fact that the Bombers are keeping their head above water following captain Aaron Judge's assignment to the IL on July 4. As for the Mets, the season looks all but over.

Both the Mets and Yankees face an uphill climb for the rest of the season

Both New York City teams find themselves both at the very top of the MLB payroll list but have been failing to achieve realizable results on the field. While New York may be as unforgiving as it ever was, it does not appear as though any amount of fan outrage will kick these teams into gear. There's always next season to be an NYC baseball fan.

