Yankees Hot Stove: MLB insider reveals New York eyes infield upgrades but rules out Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman

The New York Yankees have been one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason. After losing the World Series and watching Juan Soto flee across town, they added several big-time players to positions of need. They may not be done yet, though.

Their current infield construction still requires one more infielder. Jazz Chisholm Jr. can play second or third base, but they need someone to fill the other spot. Otherwise, it'll be career backup utility man Oswaldo Cabrera's spot.

They have, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, ruled out adding Alex Bregman in free agency or swinging a trade for Nolan Arenado. Castillo said:

"Acquiring a third baseman or second baseman -- and having Jazz Chisholm Jr. play the other position -- remains on their to-do list, though club officials maintain they have internal options, including DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza. Trading for Nolan Arenado or signing Alex Bregman are not among the options, sources said."

Outside of Arenado and Bregman, there are not many options remaining. Ha-Seong Kim was an option, but he just signed with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees owner laments what Dodgers are doing

The Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series. The Dodgers then went out and added a former Cy Young, the top international pitching prospect and two All-Star relievers.

Brian Cashman spoke on the Dodgers spending spree (Imagn)

On the other hand, the Yankees lost Juan Soto, but they did add Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt and Devin Williams. Despite this, the Dodgers remain the favorites. GM Brian Cashman said of their spending via ESPN:

"It's difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they're doing."

He continued, adding that he thinks this could be the year they end their title drought that's lasted since 2009:

"It's impossible to make 110% great decisions at all times. We're trying to aspire to that, but maybe this '25 version will be the magic run. We'll see."

The Yankees have been busy trying to catch LA, and they may not be done making additions to the roster to do just that next October.

