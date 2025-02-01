Yankees Hot Stove: MLB insider reveals New York is interested in Ex-Dodgers slugger and Yoan Moncada

The New York Yankees could not help but feel let down when a flurry of infielders signed deals earlier this week. Jorge Polanco re-signed with the Seattle Mariners and Ha-Seong Kim signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Both were on the Bronx Bombers board and now they are left with even fewer options to address their infield needs. However, they still have a few options at their disposal.

According to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez, the Yanks have expressed their interest in former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Kiké Hernandez. They also have expressed their interest in former Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada.

Both sluggers are still sitting without a contract for the 2025 season. With camp quickly approaching, the front office will quickly have to decide which direction they want to go.

The Yankees waited too long to address this need

New York Yankees Manager - Aaron Boone (Photo via IMAGN)

Kiké Hernandez and Yoan Moncada were not the Yankees' first choices, but that is what happens when the team prioritizes other holes in the offseason. Earlier this winter, the team was busy signing guys like Max Fried and Cody Bellinger and acquiring Devin Williams.

Neither Hernandez nor Moncada are at the top of their games. Hernandez had an average year with the Los Angeles Dodgers while Moncada struggled to stay on the field.

Moncada played in just 12 games in 2024 due to a left abductor strain. He also injured himself again in December when he fouled a ball off his foot in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

The fanbase would come unglued if they signed a player who could not stay on the field. They have already been through this with guys like Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman recently.

