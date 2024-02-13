Yankees Hot Stove Update: New York claims former first-round pick off waivers, DFA Matt Krook

The New York Yankees made a pair of moves on Tuesday, claiming former first-round pick Jordan Groshans off waivers from the Miami Marlins. In a corresponding move, New York designated left-handed pitcher Matt Krook for assignment.

"Earlier today, the Yankees claimed INF Jordan Groshans off waivers from the Miami Marlins. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees designated LHP Matt Krook for assignment." - @Yankees

It's been a difficult road for Jordan Groshans, who was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The Yankees new 6-foot-4 infielder spent the first few seasons of his career in the Blue Jays minor league system, reaching Triple-A in 2022.

That same season, Groshans was traded to the Miami Marlins in exchange for a trio of players, including Anthony Bass, Zach Pop, and Edward Duran. Groshans made his MLB debut later that year with the Marlins, appearing in only 17 games. Over that stretch, Groshans posted a .262 batting average with a home run and a pair of RBIs.

"Jordan Groshan has played 3B, 1B, SS in the minors. He hit .262 in 61 AB's for MIA in 2022. Last year in AAA hit .244 with a .339 OBP. Could fight for a bench spot. Matt Krook DFA'd to add Groshan to the 40 man." - @NYYUNDERGROUND

The New York Yankees DFA'd Matt Krook to make space of Jordan Groshans

To make space for Groshans on the roster, the Bronx Bombers designated Matt Krook for assignment. The left-handed pitcher was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. However, he never appeared in a major league game with the club.

Krook was ultimately traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in a blockbuster move that saw Evan Longoria head to the San Francisco Giants. Yet again, Krook did not reach the majors with the Rays. Instead, the Bronx Bombers selected Krook in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.

"Remember when Matt Krook got called up this summer and then he didn't make his #Yankee edebut for two weeks of games? Krook was DFA'd today. He has potential and pitched really well in AAA last year. The priority for him is harnessing control issues." - @MaxTGoodman

Krook remained in New York's minor league system before being added to the team's 40-man roster to avoid being claimed by another team in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft. He was called up to the MLB for the first time in 2023, appearing in only 4.0 innings with New York. In his lone appearance, he posted a 24.75 ERA thanks to 11 earned runs.

