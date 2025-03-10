Former New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher expressed his pride and joy at the success of the latest season of the Sweet Magnolias series on Netflix starring his wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, in a leading role. The fourth season of the romantic drama released last month, with the program earning favorable reception.

Nick Swisher has been active on social media in proclaiming the widespread success of the latest season of the TV series. According to Forbes, the show reached the #1 spot in the Netflix charts.

Swisher IG post (Image Source: Instagram)

On Sunday, Nick Swisher shared an update on Instagram depicting a report from Nielsen on the current rating of Sweet Magnolias. Swisher also inserted three emojis of clapping hands to congratulate his wife JoAnna on the success of the show.

"At #2 was Netflix's romantic drama Sweet Magnolias," the Nielsen report shared by Swisher read. "Its fourth season hit the platform and achieved 1.07B+ reviews."

The plot of Sweet Magnolias revolves around three middle-aged women in South Carolina who have been best friends since high school as they navigate through various challenges in romance, career and family. JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley play the three central characters in the TV series.

Sportscaster makes negative comparison of Nick Swisher with Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge struggled in the playoffs again last year despite winning the AL MVP (Image Source: IMAGN)

Last month, WFAN sportscaster Tommy Lugauer took an unabashed shot at New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge as well as their former All-Star outfielder Nick Swisher.

He said that the reigning American League MVP cannot lay claim to the King of New York title after his subpar showing in the playoffs. Lugauer feels New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is a better candidate for the moniker.

"He is the modern day Nick Swisher," the sportscaster said. "He only gets hits when he faces crappy pitchers in July."

Lugauer was referring to the hugely contrasting postseason reputation of Judge in comparison to his phenomenal regular season record. The two-time AL MVP has a .205/.318/.450 slash line with a .768 OPS in 58 postseason games, even though he has 16 home runs.

Meanwhile, Swisher had a .268/.367/.483 slash line with 104 home runs, 349 RBIs and .850 OPS over his four seasons with the New York Yankees. However, he batted .162/.252/.308 in 36 playoff games for the Yankees, with just four homers, seven RBIs and an OPS of .559.

