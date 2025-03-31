Yankees icon Nick Swisher hails Aaron Judge’s leadership in Bronx

Aaron Judge has played only for one team, the New York Yankees. He was named team captain after his historic 2022 season, as he earned comparisons with other Yankee great Derek Jeter.

Jeter and Judge's resumes line up well, apart from the World Series column. Jeter won five of them in his illustrious career while Judge is still seeking his first in Bronx. However, one former Yankee believes the two-time MVP has been the best thing happened to the club.

Former Yankees star Nick Swisher made his appearance on Diggin' Deep podcast on Sunday, where he opened up about his admiration for Judge and his towering presence impacting the team positively.

"Just like the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is almost larger than life," Swisher said (15:47 onwards). "The way he goes about his business is exactly what you want your star in New York to do. He handles the press well and is a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, one of the best players in the game."

According to Swisher, Judge’s commitment to winning is what truly sets him apart.

"He doesn’t care who's on the team or how it gets done—he just wants to win. And that's what you want from your leader," the former Yankees icon added.

Nick Swisher praises Aaron Judge for handling blockbuster Juan Soto move well in 2024

The Yankees made a blockbuster trade last season when they traded for Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Soto was an up-and-coming star and could have easily taken away the limelight from Aaron Judge.

However, the Yankee superstar did his work silently, playing a pivotal role in leading the group to a World Series appearance for the first time since 2009. Nick Swisher acknowledged how Judge navigated the arrival of Soto, which could have easily caused a shift in the clubhouse dynamic.

"When Juan Soto came over last year, that could have caused a little drama," Swisher said. "But Aaron just quietly did his thing—hit his 50 home runs, drove in over 180 runs, and stayed focused on winning."

Earlier in the offseason, Soto became a free agent and signed a record 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

In 2025, Judge is leading his team from the front already, as his team swept the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday with a 12-3 win to begin the season 3-0.

Judge, who led the majors with 58 home runs in 2024, has once again taken the home run lead already, thanks to his three home run performance in the second game, followed by another home run game in the third to take his total tally to four.

