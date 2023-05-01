Yankees Injury Report: Recovery status and expected return date of Judge, Severino, Rodon, and more

This was not the start to the 2023 season that the New York Yankees and their fans were expecting after winning 99 games last year. With World Series aspirations heading into the new campaign, New York has struggled this season. Even though they sit above .500 with a 15-14 record, they are nowhere near the powerhouse many expected.

While injuries are a part of the game, the wave of injured players that have ravaged the New York Yankees could have played a major role in their slow start. The Bronx Bombers have seen several All-Stars hit the IL throughout the season, including Giancarlo Stanton and Carlos Rodon.

Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton
Carlos Rodon
Luis Severino
Harrison Bader
Josh Donaldson
Frankie Montas
Jonathan Loáisiga
Tommy Kahnle
Lou Trivino
Jake Bauers
Ben Rortvedt
Scott Effross
Luis Gil

"Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Josh Donaldson, Frankie Montas, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tommy Kahnle, Lou Trivino, Jake Bauers, Ben Rortvedt, Scott Effross, Luis Gil. Unbelievable..." - @AndujarRBW

The team is awaiting an update on Aaron Judge's injury before deciding whether or not he will be the next star to be placed on the IL. The reigning American League MVP has been dealing with a strain at the top of his hip, which has kept him out of action since Thursday, April 27th.

Here is an injury update for several of the New York Yankees' biggest stars

Aaron Judge

At the time of writing this piece, the decision on whether or not the reigning AL MVP will hit the IL with his strained hip. If Aaron Judge can avoid a trip to the IL, there is a possibility that he could rejoin the lineup on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Carlos Rodon

Aside from re-signing Aaron Judge, the acquisition of Carlos Rodon was the biggest offseason move for the Yankees. However, New York fans are still waiting to see their big free agent signing in action as he is out of action with a forearm strain.

Meredith Marakovits @M_Marakovits Luis Severino threw a 40 pitch live session (3 ups) went as planned. Carlos Rodon threw a 22 pitch bullpen today #yankees Luis Severino threw a 40 pitch live session (3 ups) went as planned. Carlos Rodon threw a 22 pitch bullpen today #yankees

"Luis Severino threw a 40 pitch live session (3 ups) that went as planned. Carlos Rodon threw a 22 pitch bullpen today #yankees" - @M_Marakovits

Rodon threw 22 pitches in a bullpen session on Friday as he continues to work his way back from injury. While this is a step in the right direction, it appears that the All-Star is still a few weeks away from a minor-league rehab assignment.

Luis Severino

Pending unrestricted free agent Luis Severino had a strong, bounce-back season for New York last year, which led to optimism heading into the 2023 campaign that his injury struggles were behind him. However, this didn't last long as the 28-year-old has missed the entire season to date with a strained lat.

According to New York manager Aaron Boone, the hope is that Severino could rejoin the rotation in 2-3 weeks. The veteran pitcher is set to begin a rehab assignment later this week.

Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton's career has been plagued by injuries, with this season being no different. Heading into the 2023 season, the Yankees believed that Stanton spending more time in the outfield would help him remain healthy, however, that was quickly proven wrong.

YANKEES SEASON yankees(15-14) @james_abanto I really mis Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron judge and also Harrison bader and Carlos rondon and I miss Yankees baseball winning I really mis Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron judge and also Harrison bader and Carlos rondon and I miss Yankees baseball winning

"I really mis Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron judge and also Harrison bader and Carlos rondon and I miss Yankees baseball winning" - @james_abanto

The former National League MVP has been out of action since April 15th with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. At the time of his placement on the IL, the team was hoping that he would be able to return in 4-to-6 weeks, which would keep him sidelined until the end of May or the beginning of June.

