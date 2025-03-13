Yankees injury woes go from bad to worse as Oswaldo Cabrera's axing from lineup vs Tigers leaves fans concerned

The New York Yankees are taking on the Detroit Tigers in Grapefruit League action on Mar. 13 as they prepare for the 2025 MLB season. It's common for the Yankees to post their daily lineup on "X" every morning, but the team had to make a chance on Thursday, drawing plenty of fan reactions.

Ad

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was replaced by Oswald Peraza, and that move had fans concerned. No information was provided as to why he had been replaced, with many fearing an injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with some demanding updates:

"What's wrong with Cabrera you f*cking idiots,"one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Third base is a position of need for the New York Yankees, and they were hoping that Cabrera would take over that spot. His absence from the lineup had many other fans concerned as well.

"When are we launching an investigation into the Yankees training staff?," one fan asked.

"What did you do to our boy," another fan commented.

It has already been a rough Spring Training for the New York Yankees as they have dealt with some injuries. Based on some fan comments, many are ready to give up on the season.

Ad

"This team is already patched up. Another nothing season," another commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bruh can we just get an infielder already," another fan commented.

"Waldo hurt. Who the actual f*k is playing 3rd base, I hate you Brian Cashman," another fan commented.

Yankees' GM Brian Cashman explains expectations for 2025 without Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees advanced to the World Series during the 2024 season, and many experts believed they had a chance to get there again in 2025. However, news broke this week that Gerrit Cole will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, causing general manager Brian Cashman to change his thoughts on this season.

Ad

Speaking to David Lennon of Newsday on the day of Cole's MRI, Cashman acknowledged that the Yankees have no choice but to go on without Cole:

“(I’m) prepared for the worst,” the Yankees GM said. “We will see how it plays out. I’m always wired to think the worst and hope for the best. Obviously not what you want, but it’s ultimately part of our journey here in 2025.”

Ad

MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

The Yankees could now be dealing with an injury to their starting third baseman, which would be very bad news as we approach the 2025 season. However, until there is further news or clarification, it's impossible to draw any conclusions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback