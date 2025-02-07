Yankees insider debunks concerns over Aaron Judge’s performance without Juan Soto

The New York Yankees reached the World Series for the first time in 15 years last season while Aaron Judge was named the unanimous choice for the American League MVP. The Yankees captain produced a historic campaign in partnership with Juan Soto, with the left-handed slugger batting in front of him last year.

MLB insider Greg Joyce believes it will be extremely difficult for Aaron Judge to replicate his offensive production from 2024 this season, yet the absence of Juan Soto is not likely to make a dramatic difference either. Joyce pointed out that Judge has already proven he can be an MVP without Soto, and his productivity is going to remain largely the same if he manages to stay healthy.

Greg Joyce is the beat reporter covering the New York Yankees for The New York Post. He discussed the matter during an appearance on their network this Thursday. [11:37 - end]

"It's hard to have a better season than the one he had last year, obviously, the second time winning the AL MVP," Joyce said. "The reality is when he's been healthy, he's been able to put together that kind of season no matter who's batting around him. When he won it in 2022, he didn't have all that much help around him in the lineup.

"It's tough to do that, what he did last year, but I'd expect somewhere around the same if he's able to stay healthy, because he's proven, at least in the regular season, that he's able to do that at a high level, regardless of who's batting ahead or behind him," Joyce added.

Judge delivered 58 home runs and 144 RBIs for the Yankees during the regular season in 2024 along with an OPS+ of 223.

Cody Bellinger can be a guy that hits behind Aaron Judge: Greg Joyce

Aaron Judge hit 50-plus home runs in a season for the third time in his career in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

After losing the bidding war for Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees pivoted by launching a trade move for Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. Greg Joyce expects Yankees manager Aaron Boone to place the 2019 National League MVP behind Aaron Judge in their lineup, with the latter going back to the no. 2 spot in the batting order.

"Obviously, it didn't hurt at all having Soto hit in front of him last year. Most times he was coming up to the plate with a guy on base," Joyce said. "That was a luxury for him to have.

"Cody Bellinger can be a guy that hits behind Aaron Judge this year. Aaron Boone likes that left-right balance in the lineup," he added. "So maybe we see Judge going back to second with Bellinger batting behind him."

With Soto batting in front of him, Judge led the MLB in on-base percentage, slugging, walks, OPS, home runs, RBIs, and total bases last season.

