Yankees insider reveals real reason Aaron Boone is playing Cody Bellinger in center field

The New York Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger through a trade from the Chicago Cubs this offseason. The versatile fielder can play at many spots in the field but it seems his duty going into the 2025 season will be to play center field with Aaron Judge moving back to right field.

From a report coming out of the Yankees' spring training camp, it is understood that they want Jasson Dominguez, who was last season's full-time center fielder, to play left field.

Yankees insider Greg Joyce revealed the reason why Yankees want Bellinger to play center field and it has to do with Dominguez's development in left field.

"Aaron Boone said he didn't necessarily plan on flip-flopping Dominguez and Cody Bellinger, who is getting most of his starts in center field, just because he wants to give Dominguez every opportunity to play left," Joyce said (1:05 onwards).

"If he has to change anything late, he will, but he doesn't mind making that late change with Bellinger, who he's confident can handle it on short notice."

Boone's decision to keep Bellinger locked in center field is part of a calculated effort to ensure Dominguez gets consistent and meaningful experience in left field.

Cody Bellinger motivated to mirror his 2019 MVP season

Cody Bellinger started his career with a bang by taking home the 2019 NL MVP with the Dodgers. He struck 47 homers that season. However, since that, there has been a notable decline in production.

Coming into the 2025 season, Bellinger hopes to get back to the form he had in 2019.

"Yeah, I definitely do think it’s possible," Bellinger said. "Like I said, I’m healthy, I’m still really young (29), I’m stronger than I was back then. I would argue I’m the same speed. … I would say it’s possible."

For Bellinger, the setting and the stage can't be bigger. If you do well with the Yankees, an MVP-like season, a good free agency contract could be on the card.

For now, he's focused on doing well at every opportunity to get. After Aaron Judge personally asked for him, the pressure for him to replace Juan Soto's production could be the difference in whether the Yankees can get back to the World Series.

