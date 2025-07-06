"Yankees are just as irrelevant as the Knicks" - Fans roast NBA star Josh Hart's bold claim after Mets clinch Subway Series

The New York Yankees were thrashed 12-6 by cross-town rivals the New York Mets on Saturday. The win meant the Mets clinched the Subway Series at Citi Field after losing the first installment of the rivalry at Yankee Stadium earlier this season.
Despite the series loss in Queens, New York Knicks forward Josh Hart made a bold statement on X.
"Just so yall know...its a Yankee city," Hart wrote on X on Saturday.
The NBA star's comment did not go down well with baseball fans.
"Just so you know… the Yankees are just as irrelevant as the Knicks," a fan clapped back.
"Then why are they losing to the Mets again?" Wrote another fan.
"Cmon Josh you are better than this," a Mets fan wrote.
However, some fans backed the claim by the Knicks guard.
"Always will be. The Yankees just need a better manager. They should have dismissed Boone years ago," a fan wrote backing Hart's statement.
"Exactly. Kind of like LA is home of the Dodgers. Let’s go Yankees!" wrote another fan.
"Mets fans are proven to have the lowest testosterone levels of any males on the planet. That and the team hasn’t won shit in 39 years!" Mocked a fan.
While the Yankees are the most successful team in MLB history, the Bronx Bombers have failed to win the World Series since 2019. The Mets have gained popularity over the last decade especially with Steve Cohen taking ownership of the team in 2020. But they still have a long way to go to catch up with their cross-town rivals.
