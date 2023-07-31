MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, a revered figure in the baseball world for over two decades, celebrated his 48th birthday with immense love and adoration from friends, family, and fans alike.

Amidst the joyous occasion, Rodriguez playfully joked about the effects of aging, humorously stating that blowing out his birthday candles had become a workout in itself.

''You know you’re getting old when blowing out your birthday candles is a workout , Thank you for the birthday wishes, beyond grateful for all the love yesterday''.

Despite retiring from the MLB long ago, Rodriguez's star power has not diminished. He smoothly transitioned into a successful post-retirement career through business ventures and investments. Beyond his professional achievements, he has become a motivational speaker, positively influencing people from all walks of life.

In addition to his accomplishments in business, Rodriguez is notable for his parental and romantic relationships. His girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, sent him a loving message to show how much she cares, and his daughters also celebrated with him by showing him their support.

His ex-wife, Cynthia Curtis, along with her beau, joined the celebration, and many stars and Instagram fans wished Arod well on Instagram as well.

This loving outpouring of notes from family and friends was proudly shared on his Instagram account, a reflection of the utmost respect and awe he inspires.

Alex Rodriguez's influence extends far beyond his accomplishments on the field as he reaches another milestone. His journey has been filled with achievements, love, and admiration, solidifying his place as one of the most respected figures in the world of sports and beyond.

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly set to Leave ESPN for Full-Time Role at Fox

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alex Rodriguez is in the process of finalizing a multi-year contract with Fox Sports to continue his role as a studio analyst.

The exclusive deal is believed to signify the end of his tenure at ESPN, where he has served as a color commentator for the "Sunday Night Baseball" telecast for several years.

Additionally, he has worked as an analyst on a few other ESPN baseball games per year while also working with Michael Kay on select "KayRod" simulcasts on Sunday nights on ESPN2. As of 2017, Rodriguez has been a full-time analyst for Fox Sports, covering their baseball coverage alongside Kevin Burkhardt and analysts David Ortiz and Derek Jeter.

Although sources caution that the deal has not been finalized, spokespeople for both networks declined to comment. Rodriguez's successful MLB career spanned from 1994 to 2016, playing for the Mariners, Rangers, and Yankees.

He was a three-time American League MVP and won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees. Recently, he partnered with former Walmart executive Marc Lore to purchase the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.