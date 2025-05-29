Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez releases statement after Timberwolves' playoff heartbreak

New York Yankees legend and Minnesota Timberwolves majority owner Alex Rodriguez shared his thoughts on his NBA team's playoff exit on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves were trounced by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, 124-94 — as the latter claimed the series, 3-1.

In the post-game reaction, Rodriguez thanked the fans and the team personnel for an amazing achievement. He also congratulated the Thunder for their first trip as an Oklahoma-based franchise to the NBA Finals.

"We’re so proud of the players, coaches, staff, and our amazing fans—for making history with back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in our 36-year history."

"Thank you Wolves fans everywhere. Your support has been unreal all season long, and we’re just getting started. This is the beginning of a new chapter of sustained success."

"Big congrats to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Clay Bennett on making it to the NBA Finals. Hats off to your team, coaches, and front office on an incredible season. - Alex and @MarcLore"

Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore finally got majority ownership of the Minnesota franchises for both the NBA and WNBA this year after close to four years of an ownership battle with business magnate Glen Taylor.

After an arbitration ruling in February 2025, Rodriguez and Lore were awarded an 80% controlling stake while Taylor would keep a 20% stake in his former franchise.

As for the Timberwolves, the team is shaping up to be one of the strongest forces in the Western Conference after back-to-back conference finals appearances.

Although they didn't advance to the biggest stage that the NBA has to offer, their accomplishment is nonetheless noteworthy as the last organization to accomplish consecutive appearances in the Western Conference Finals were the Golden State Warriors dynasty of the 2010s that appeared from 2015 to 2019.

Alex Rodriguez links up with Derek Jeter for famed Indy 500 race

Once teammates in legendary iterations of the New York Yankees squads of the 2000s, Alex Rodriguez once again found himself alongside former Yankee captain Derek Jeter. This time, on the asphalt and brick track of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"A-Rod" and "The Captain" were named as the co-grand marshals of the 109th Indy 500. The two delivered the trademark opening remarks and signaled the drivers to approach their vehicles.

The race was won by Spanish driver Alex Palou — the first Indy 500 victory of his career, with David Malukas coming in 2nd and Patricio O'Ward completing the podium.

