Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani received high praise from former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia in a recent edition of the popular podcast, the Pat McAfee Show.

Ohtani is widely considered the best player of his generation, as well as one of the best hitters and pitchers in the game. Yankees legend Sabathia joined the chorus and named Ohtani the best player to ever play the sport.

Ohtani has exceeded all expectations since making his MLB debut in 2018 as one of the hottest talents to come out of Japan. He has already won an MVP award and been named an All-Star twice in his short MLB career. He has also shown impressive consistency throughout and this year again, being among the top five in the league in both pitching and hitting.

Sabathia was full of praise for the Japanese star in a recent podcast interview, comparing him to Babe Ruth. Sabathia himself is no stranger to the challenges of the MLB, winning the World Series title as well as the WS MVP and the Cy Young award during his time as a player.

The former Yankee explained that Ohtani is competing with players who are at a much higher level than the ones that previous greats such as Babe Ruth had to face.

"Shohei Ohtani is the best player to ever play baseball," said Sabathia. "You gotta look at the caliber of players he's playing against right now."

Shohei Ohtani and the Angels sweep the Cubs to keep their postseason push on track

The Los Angeles Angels have been criticized a lot in the media for not winning a World Series title despite having the two best players in the MLB: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. However, over the past few days, they seem to be getting on track and depending less on their two stars to win games. This could be the sign they were looking for as they make their bid for the postseason in the 2023 season.

