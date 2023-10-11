Dusty Baker and the Hoston Astros looked tough in the third game of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The offense saw the ball well, putting up nine runsm and the pitching was spectacular as they only gave up one run.

The win gives the Astros a 2-1 advantage in the five-game series. However, while the game was a 9-1 blowout, Minnesota still put up a fight and did not make it easy.

Things got hairy in the fifth inning for Houston starter Cristian Javier. He found himself on the mound with the bases loaded, but that did not phase Dusty Baker. He stuck with Javier, who eventually got out of the inning unscathed.

"Javier walked three guys to load the bases in a 5-0 game," New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter said. "Dusty didn't flinch. He left him in there. He allowed him to get himself out of the jam. ... No one knows that clubhouse better than the manager, Dusty Baker."

New York Yankees great Derek Jeter was more than impressed by Baker's calmness in the situation. Many other managers would pull any pitcher that walked the bases loaded, but not Baker. He understands his players at such a high level, and often gets his players to perform. There are not many managers that have the power that Baker does.

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros are looking strong

The Astros are looking to repeat as World Series champions. This is something that has not happened much in MLB history.

The Yankees did it twice. They won three consecutive World Series titles in 1998,1999 and 2000. They also won the World Series in 1977 and 1978. The Toronto Blue Jays are the only other team to have accomplished this feat, winning the World Series in 1992 and 1993.

Houston has a strong shot at joining these teams. The Astros are the complete package and do not have much of a weak spot.

Their starting pitching is strong, especially after the Astros bought back Justin Verlander at the trade deadline. He, Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez do not let the stage get too big for them.

Offensively, they can hurt a team from hitters one through nine. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez often capitalize on pitchers' mistakes. Jose Abreu has also started to find his groove, hitting two home runs on Tuesday.

This is a tough team to beat in a postseason series, and Houston is showing just why.