Yankees legend Derek Jeter's former $16,500,000 Trump World Tower penthouse offering majestic views of Empire State Building hits the market

Derek Jeter's former penthouse in New York City's Trump World Tower has been up for sale. The 5,380-square-foot apartment, located opposite the U.N. in Manhattan, is available. It has the potential to be a famous listing due to its central location and majestic views of the Empire State Building.

Listing agent Gisela Vergara of Corcoran, who is handling the sale alongside colleagues Shawn Felker and William Pride, said via MansionGlobal:

“It’s really breathtaking. You walk in its triple exposure, floor-to-ceiling windows. With views to the east, south and west, the penthouse takes in many of the city’s most iconic sights, from rivers and bridges to the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Chrysler Building."

However, the apartment is not cheap, as it is currently for sale for $16.5 million. The former New York Yankees star's penthouse is obviously in a good spot since he lived there, and New York living is often expensive.

Derek Jeter's former apartment is back on sale

This is not the first time that Derek Jeter's apartment has been sold, and it's likely to fetch a pretty penny for the current owner.

“From every room you’re seeing landmarks," Vergara added. "Every bedroom, the office, the kitchen—it’s truly outstanding. People always love [when] celebrities give the stamp of approval. It does attract interest—it’s a great dinner party conversation, another wow factor.”

Jeter owned the home for more than a decade. The shortstop bought the apartment in 2001 for about $13 million. He then sold it in 2012 for $15.5 million to the current owner, who is now selling the apartment once more.

Derek Jeter's former apartment is up for sale

The former president of the Miami Marlins' home has four bedrooms, and it has recently been remodeled. It features an open floor plan, both an entertaining and dining room, as well as a separate kitchen with two beverage fridges and a kitchen island.

The bedrooms are split into two wings. The primary one, which comes with East River views and a beautiful marble bathroom, is in one wing. That wing also has a second bedroom. The other wing has the guest suite and the final bedroom.

The former shortstop and New York Yankees legend, Derek Jeter, was recently featured as an analyst covering the World Series for Fox Sports.

