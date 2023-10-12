The Houston Astros just punched their ticket to the ALCS by taking down the Minnesota Twins in a 3-1 ALDS win. Now, they are preparing to take on their fellow Texans, the Rangers.

Derek Jeter shared his insights on "MLB on FOX" alongside fellow baseball legends Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz on the upcoming series.

Jeter highlighted the managerial matchup between the Astros' manager, Dusty Baker, and the Rangers' skipper, Bruce Bochy is going to be interesting. He said:

"Dusty against Bochy, this is a win for old-school baseball"

Alex Rodriguez further emphasized the significance of this managerial matchup. A-Rod said:

"Two great managers, two future hall-of-famers"

While both teams boast strong rosters filled with talent, the strategic battle between Baker and Bochy will undeniably be at the forefront of it all.

This ALCS appearance marks a notable achievement for the Astros, who are making their seventh consecutive entry into this championship round. And with the added element of a state rivalry against the Rangers, the stakes are considerably heightened.

"You have to know your team - trust your team, and the results will be there," Jeter added.

Given the depth of talent on both rosters and the managerial acumen set to be on display, this ALCS promises some high-intensity baseball.

Rangers' Bruce Bochy vs. Astros' Dusty Baker in the ALCS is a managerial clash for the ages

The ALCS matchup between Bochy's Rangers and Baker's Astros isn't just about the players on the field; it's also a clash of managerial titans.

Dusty Baker was appointed as manager for the Houston Astros in 2020. He swiftly cemented his reputation by leading the team to a World Series title in 2022. Furthermore, in terms of sheer MLB managerial wins, Baker is ranked seventh.

Bruce Bochy has also had an illustrious career. He is known for his tenure with the San Francisco Giants where he clinched three World Series titles. However, he had retired in 2019.

In 2022, the Rangers, recognizing his unmatched expertise, persuaded him to return from retirement. Now, the seasoned 68-year-old manager is intently focused on achieving an unprecedented fourth World Series title.