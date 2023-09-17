Anyone astonished by Derek Jeter's current lifestyle should know that the former New York Yankees' shortstop has always had a soft center.

The 14-time MLB All-Star joked in a recent interview with E! News:

"A lot of people may have thought I was emotionally stunted when I was playing. That's not the case; I just kept it well hidden.

"But I believe that having children brings out the best in everyone, and I couldn't be happier."

Jeter has been married to Hannah Jeter since July 2016, and they had their first daughter, Bella Raine, in August 2017. After that, they had two more daughters, Story Grey and River Rose (January 2019 and December 2021 respectively) and a son, Kaius Green.

Jeter is proud of his family and how his fatherhood has shaped his personality. He says family life is fun:

"You just have to continue to have fun. You have fun with each other, have fun with family, have fun with friends."

Derek Jeter's illustrious MLB career

Derek Jeter is a former professional baseball shortstop and current baseball executive. As a player, Jeter spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees.

Jeter is the only player to win both the All-Star Game MVP and the World Series MVP in the same year, and also had his own video game, 'Derek Jeter Pro Baseball 2008.'

Jeter endorses several products, including Gatorade, Nike, and Ford.

Jeter won five World Series titles, five Gold Gloves, and five Silver Sluggers and earned 14 All-Star selections.

In one full season, he hit .308 with 111 runs scored, 200 hits, 32 doubles, 20 homers, 61 RBI, and 66 walks. Jeter finished his career with 3,465 hits, 1923 runs scored, and 4,921 total bases, and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020.