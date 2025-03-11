Yankees legend drops hint about coming out of retirement amid heartbreaking end to Gerrit Cole's season

The New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole relayed heartbreaking news earlier on Monday that the starting pitcher will be missing the 2025 season as he will be required to undergo Tommy John surgery. This severely dents the Yankees starting rotation which has relied heavily on Cole in the past few years.

Gerrit Cole felt discomfort in throwing elbow after his Spring Training start against the Minnesota Twins last Thursday. MRI results revealed that surgery was necessary. This was the second consecutive preseason that plagued Cole with injury. Last year, he avoided surgery but missed the first three months of the regular season.

Needing a savior, Yankees legend and 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia has thrown his name in the hat to replace Cole as the team's ace. In a cryptic but funny post on X, the 6x All-Star teased a Batman-like re-entry into the league. The picture saw Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne character in front of the Batman suit, ready to get going.

Sabathia as a southpaw played 19 seasons in the MLB mostly with the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees. He compiled a 251-161 career record with a 3.74 ERA. During his time at the Bronx, he was part of the 2009 World Series winning roster and made three All-Star appearances in three subsequent seasons.

Gerrit Cole pens down heartbreaking message for Yankees fans

Gerrit Cole has been one of the most durable arms in all of baseball. Before 2024, his last major injury came in the 2016 season, when he was reduced to just 21 starts while with the Pittsburgh Pirates. From 2017 to 2023, he recorded at least 30 starts, barring the shortened 2020 season. Thus, it is tough for a player like him to come to terms with missing an entire season.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he addressed Yankees fans and stated that his dream of winning a World Series with the franchise continues.

"From the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn’t changed—I still believe in it, and I’m more determined than ever to achieve it," Cole wrote.

Without Cole, the Yankees rotation looks halved. Recent signing Max Fried becomes the automatic leader of the rotation supported by the likes of Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman.

