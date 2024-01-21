"Yankees legend" "Jeter era is Joever" - MLB fans enjoy field day as Bronx Bombers DFAs Derek Jeter's namesake

Jeter Downs, 25, has been designated for assignment by the New York Yankees to make room for Deigo Castillo in the 40-man roster.

Downs has been in a claim-and-release loop since last year and currently has no destination to go. In December, the Washington Nationals designated him for assignment, which was claimed off by the NY Mets. However, the Mets did the same, and Downs eventually landed in The Bronx.

Despite not having played a single game with the Yankees, Downs was replaced by infielder Deigo Castillo, in whom the Yankees' management has more faith. Fans, however, lightened the mood with their witty jibe at Downs' name's resemblance with Yankee legend, Derek Jeter, on X.

Before his MLB debut, Jeter sent a congratulatory tweet to Downs, where he wrote:

"Congratulations and good luck... unless you are playing the Yankees."

Jeter Downs was drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017. He was traded from the LA Dodgers to Boston as a package deal for Mookie Betts in 2020 and made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2022.

However, his performance in 14 games was poor with only a .154 batting average, which led to him being designated by the team. He was then picked up by the Nationals.

Downs played only six games for the Nationals and managed only a single RBI. Despite being given a second chance in the big leagues, he failed to prove his value in Washington. Although he may have hoped for a comeback season in New York, none of the city's teams expressed interest in holding him.

What will be Jeter Downs’ future?

Despite facing some recent struggles, Jeter Downs has a decent record in the minor leagues with a batting average of .238/.337/.418 and a .755 OPS. He has accumulated 254 RBIs and 76 home runs over six seasons with various minor league teams.

What's more, Downs' versatility in fielding, covering second base, third base, and shortstops with a fielding average of .972, may attract the interest of some teams. Additionally, at just 25 years old, he represents a promising future investment that can be cultivated through a team's farm system.

