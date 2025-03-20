Yankees legend picks 2 key players to protect Aaron Judge in lineup

If the New York Yankees are going to make any noise this upcoming season, Aaron Judge will be at the forefront of all of it. The two-time American League MVP has become one of the best players in baseball thanks to his incredible ability to launch nearly every pitch over the fence.

Despite being the best home run hitter in baseball, Aaron Judge has only made one appearance in the World Series. That being said, after a series of notable moves this offseason, there is a chance that the hulking outfielder could once again find himself vying for a championship.

New York Yankees legend Willie Randolph spoke to Jack Curry of the YES Network about the team and how some of their new additions could be massive for Judge's success. The six-time All-Star believes that the acquisitions of both Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt could be game-changers for the Yankees this season.

"I like the additions on this team. Bellinger, who is athletic but is going to be able to play different positions. I had Goldie at the WBC and I was so impressed with him. His leadership, he's fundamentally sound, he's going to be a really good RBI guy behind Judge [3:08]," Randolph explained.

While Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt might be in two different parts of their careers, both players have managed to win an MVP Award in the Majors. Bringing in both players could be a major boost for the Bronx Bombers.

If Bellinger and Goldschmidt can click right away, they could not only thrive from an individual standpoint but also protect Aaron Judge from team's pitching around him in important situations.

"I think it's important to obviously protect Judge but I think those guys can bring that to the table... This is a different kind of team for me Jack and I think the fans are going to love it because of the way they are coming together in Spring Training and playing for each other [3:21]," Randolph continued.

Aaron Judge is remaining postive despite the Yankees' brutal injury luck

The New York Yankees have liong been considered one of the favorites to win the World Series, however, they have already been dealing with their fair share of adversity. The club will be without the likes of Gerrit Cole for the entire 2025 season, Luis Gil for at least three months, and Giancarlo Stanton for the foreseeable future.

"You can’t replace a Cole. You can’t replace a Luis Gil. But I think we’ve got some young guys I feel are going to step up," Judge told Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Despite these troubles, Aaron Judge told the New York Post that despite losing a number of their proven stars to injury, he believes in the team's young core. Players such as Will Warren might be thrust into a role that he may not have expected coming into hte new year. It will be interesting to see how it all comes together for the ailing club.

