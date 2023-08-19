New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made headlines following his team's loss to the Boston Red Sox for insinuating that the PitchCom was to blame for the result.

The Yankees lost 8-3 on the night taking their losing streak to six games. Boone said that the Yankees were informed just before the game that the Red Sox's PitchCom was not working, which then disallowed the Yankees from using it as well.

The PitchCom is a device that lets a player request pitches without using visible signals or gestures. It was approved to be introduced into the major leagues by the MLB ahead of the 2022 season in an attempt to deter sign stealing, especially in the aftermath of the Houston Astros scandal.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has faced plenty of criticism this season as the Yankees are on course for one of the worst seasons under the manager. The team is struggling in last place in their division and their postseason hopes are all but over.

Hence, it is no surprise when fans are amused by the insinuations made by Boone. After the game, the Yankees manager spoke to the media and said that it was "interesting timing" for his team to learn the news about the PitchCom just before the game.

Aaron Boone and Jhony Brito refuse to blame PitchCom for loss vs Red Sox

After facing criticism from fans for his comments about the PitchCom, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone clarified that he does not blame that for their loss against the Boston Red Sox.

Starting pitcher Jhony Brito gave away nine hits and six runs in 2.1 innings and put the Yankees on the back foot early on. Boone clarified after the game that it was more about the execution of pitches and not the PitchCom that led to their implosion on the night.