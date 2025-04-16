Yankees manager Aaron Boone feelings clear on celebrating Jackie Robinson Day

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered his thoughts on the importance of celebrating Jackie Robinson Day, naming Robinson as one of the crucial figures of American history. Boone feels Robinson not only integrated baseball by breaking the color barrier but also united the country by paving the path for integration in all other sports.
Jackie Robinson made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on July 15, 1947, to become the first African-American in the MLB after 80 years of segregation. His uniform number, 42, was retired across every team 50 years later, in a ceremony with his wife, Rachel Robinson, at Shea Stadium, New York. Since 2004, the date has been celebrated as Jackie Robinson Day.
Aaron Boone spoke about the significance of celebrating the life and contribution of Jackie Robinson in a pre-game press conference on Tuesday.
"I think he's one of the most important figures in American history, and certainly of the last 80 years or so," Boone said. "Obviously, he was part of integrating our sport, but (also) part of integrating America and other sports.
"I think it's so cool we get to do today," Boone added. "Everyone wearing 42, bringing attention to it, and just honoring what is an amazing legacy."
Robinson won the inaugural Rookie of the Year award in 1947. He was a seven-time All-Star over 10 seasons in the MLB and was named the 1949 National League MVP.
Robinson also made five appearances at the World Series with the Dodgers and helped them clinch their first championship in 1955.
"One of the cool days on the calendar": Aaron Boone on Jackie Robinson Day
Major league players from every team nowadays wear the No. 42 as a custom on Jackie Robinson Day. Aaron Boone feels it's a special experience for every player to be able to wear the number and pay homage to his monumental contribution towards the game of baseball.
"I think guys from every walk of life love it every year," Boone said. "I feel the way baseball has been celebrated over the years has been really neat. I can still picture Rachel Robinson at Shea Stadium in the middle of April. One of the cool days on the calendar and cool to be a part of."
Boone had a 13-year major league career before moving into management. He made his big league debut with the Cincinnati Reds about two months after the uniform number of Jackie Robinson was retired by former commissioner Bud Selig in 1997.