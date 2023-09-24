New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas might be returning to the roster soon. He has been on the 60-day injured list since undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in February.

According to a tweet by Chris Kirschner, manager Aaron Boone recently hinted at Montas' potential return:

"It’s possible. We’re kind of talking through that now."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Earlier, it had seemed that he would miss the entire 2023 season due to the surgery. However, the 30-year-old recently started his rehabilitation with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.

The rehab starts suggest that Montas could be closer to rejoining the Yankees than initially believed.

In August 2022, the Yankees acquired Montas in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. In January, he signed a new one-year, $7,500,000 contract with the Yankees. The veteran is set to become a free agent this offseason.

However, Montas' shoulder woes have put a damper on expectations. It remains in doubt whether the Yankees will see any return on their investment this season.

Could Frankie Montas' potential return impact the Yankees' playoff hopes?

Fans are cautiously optimistic about Frankie Montas' imminent return to the MLB. The Yankees' management of the pitcher's time on the mound will be crucial. A premature return could aggravate Montas' surgery, potentially extending the recovery period.

The Yankees are 78-76 and stand fourth in the AL East. Their chances to make the playoffs are very slim.

Montas' return might help a playoff bid, but it is likely that this will not be the case. Instead, the team could use the remaining games to help Montas regain his major league form. The regular season ends on Oct. 1.

In his latest appearance, Montas appeared to be regaining his rhythm. He made his second rehab start with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Montas threw 25 pitches, 18 of which were strikes. He gave up just one hit and struck out two batters.