New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton reached a historic milestone on Tuesday with his 400th career MLB home run.

The power-hitting righty was given a standing ovation and received a curtain call from the 31,553 fans in attendance at Yankee Stadium. It was a memorable night for the 33-year-old who has struggled to get going this season.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had some special words for Stanton.

"Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton's 400th HR: 'A very G-esque ball that no one really hits like that. Just an absolute missile over the bullpen.' 400, it's a special number, and I think it's to be celebrated.' #Yankees" - Gary Phillips

Boone was obviously impressed by what he saw and went on the call the righty slugger "unique."

The historic moment came in the sixth inning versus the Detroit Tigers. Reliever José Cisnero left an 84 mph slider too far over the plate and was punished for it. Stanton rocketed the pitch back over the Dominican pitcher to left center field. It was a 451-foot shot with an impressive exit velocity of 116.8 mph.

The New York Yankees went on to win the game 5-1.

Stanton started his MLB career with the Miami Marlins (known then as the Florida Marlins) in 2018 and spent eight great seasons with the organization. He was named the National League MVP in 2017 and led the NL in home runs on two different occasions.

Since his move to the Yankees, Stanton has recorded 133 home runs in 534 games. The remaining 267 homers were hit during his time with the Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton becomes only the 58th player in history to reach 400 home runs

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton became the fourth fastest player to 400 home runs, achieving the feat in just 1,520 games. Former St. Louis Cardinals' star Mark McGwire is the fastest in history to reach 400, taking just 1412 games. Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez were the other two players to reach the record ahead of Stanton.

"400 career homers for Stanton. Nice moment for the big fella" - Eric Hubbs

The Yankees' designated hitter is only the 58th player in MLB history to reach the 400 mark. Next up on the list is centerfielder Duke Snider with 407 homers.

It has been a difficult year for Stanton but his 22nd home run of the season is one that he will remember for years to come.