Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes major announcement on Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman's return plan

Even though the New York Yankees have enjoyed quite a successful season so far, sitting top of the AL East with a 37-23 record, they have had to deal with the absence of some important players due to injury.
Two such players are slugger Giancarlo Stanton and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Stanton, who was at his best during the Yankees' run to the World Series last year, has endured a lengthy stint on the IL due to epicondylitis in both elbows. Stroman, on the other hand, last featured on April 11 and has been out of action ever since due to a knee injury.
On Thursday, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone dropped major updates regarding the rehab progress of both stars while speaking to the press.
"He (Stanton) is staying in Tampa the rest of the week, and then back up here potentially for a rehab assignment," Boone said
Stroman, on the other hand, is reportedly much closer to a return.
"I think the knee's in a good spot," Boone said. "I think he has been sharp. In LA, he threw on Saturday, two ups. Today was two ups. I think he ended up throwing forty pitches. I thought his stuff looked sharp. He looked sharp. He said he felt food physically.
"I don't know if we'll do another live with him or start a rehab, I'm not sure yet."
Yankees will be hoping Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman can hit the ground running
Having disappointingly missed out on winning the World Series at the final hurdle in 2024, the Yankees are yet again looking to challenge for the biggest title this season, while also continuing their dominance in the AL East.
For that objective, important reinforcements to both their hitting and pitching departments, in the form of Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman, respectively, will be welcome at this crucial stage of the season.
As the pair gradually settle into regular action over the next month or so, fans will be hoping both players can hit the ground running and prove their importance in the most important games of the season to come.