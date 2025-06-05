Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes major announcement on Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman's return plan

Even though the New York Yankees have enjoyed quite a successful season so far, sitting top of the AL East with a 37-23 record, they have had to deal with the absence of some important players due to injury.

Ad

Two such players are slugger Giancarlo Stanton and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Stanton, who was at his best during the Yankees' run to the World Series last year, has endured a lengthy stint on the IL due to epicondylitis in both elbows. Stroman, on the other hand, last featured on April 11 and has been out of action ever since due to a knee injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone dropped major updates regarding the rehab progress of both stars while speaking to the press.

Ad

Trending

"He (Stanton) is staying in Tampa the rest of the week, and then back up here potentially for a rehab assignment," Boone said

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stroman, on the other hand, is reportedly much closer to a return.

"I think the knee's in a good spot," Boone said. "I think he has been sharp. In LA, he threw on Saturday, two ups. Today was two ups. I think he ended up throwing forty pitches. I thought his stuff looked sharp. He looked sharp. He said he felt food physically.

Ad

"I don't know if we'll do another live with him or start a rehab, I'm not sure yet."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yankees will be hoping Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman can hit the ground running

Having disappointingly missed out on winning the World Series at the final hurdle in 2024, the Yankees are yet again looking to challenge for the biggest title this season, while also continuing their dominance in the AL East.

Giancarlo Stanton (L) and Marcus Stroman (R) are reportedly nearing their return to action for the Yankees (Images - Getty)

For that objective, important reinforcements to both their hitting and pitching departments, in the form of Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman, respectively, will be welcome at this crucial stage of the season.

As the pair gradually settle into regular action over the next month or so, fans will be hoping both players can hit the ground running and prove their importance in the most important games of the season to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More