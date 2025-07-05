Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Marcus Stroman give clear verdict on Luke Weaver’s struggles in 6-5 loss vs. Mets

New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver had a breakthrough season last year. However, the closer is amid a tough stretch which got worse after the team's 6-5 loss against the New York Mets on Friday.

Ad

The Yankees arrived at Citi Field for the series opener in hopes of ending their four-game losing streak. However, they lost for a fifth consecutive time this week as the hosts came from behind to take a 1-0 lead in the Subway Series.

The Bronx Bombers held a 5-3 lead heading into the sixth inning. The Mets scored a run in the bottom sixth to make it a one-run game. The contest turned on its head after Like Weaver walked Pete Alonso in the seventh and then conceded a two-run home run to Jeff McNeil.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite conceding a home run for a third consecutive game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone backed Weaver."

"Just that last bit of execution which is the fine line between being dominant and giving up some damage," Boone said. "I feel like physically he's in a really good place, the stuff is there. It's just that fine line, that's a big difference maker.

Ad

"Fully trust in him to get through that and he's got the make-up to handle this, he's been through a lot in his career as far as dealing with successes and failures. Because the stuff is where it needs to be I think, I think he'll get through that."

Marcus Stroman backs Luke Weaver despite shaky stretch of games for Yankees

Yankees ace Marcus Stroman, who started against his former team on Friday, also gave Weaver his vote of confidence.

Ad

"Luke's been incredible. I think people who say that, how good Luke's been, um, last year, like you said, and even the beginning of this year, so I have a few couple of a few couple rough outings. It's really nothing in the grand scheme of things you know.

"Everybody in this clubhouse has the most confidence in Luke and we all want them out there each and every time. There's nobody that we want with the ball in their hands when the game's online more than Luke Weaver or Devin Williams."

Stroman allowed seven hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts in his start. The Yankees will hope to turn things around and snap their losing skid in the second game of the series on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More