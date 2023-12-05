The New York Yankees have been tied to San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto for months now, yet over that time rumors of a potential trade have only heated up. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, the Yankees entered the offseason intending to overhaul both the roster and staff in order to return to World Series contention.

"No other team is as eager a suitor... Both teams need this trade. The rest? It's just noise." -Ken Rosenthal on Juan Soto to the Yankees" - @TalkinYanks

Although there a number of high-profile names on the free agent market, it's the potential acquisition of Juan Soto via trade that has captured headlines for the club all offseason. Many fans have salivated at the thought of pairing the 25-year-old outfielder with the team's captain Aaron Judge. A pairing of Judge and Soto would instantly become the most potent one-two outfield punch in the MLB.

There is no denying the impact Soto could have on the New York Yankees lineup, even though Soto has not yet reached his athletic prime, he has been one of the best players in baseball since his debut in 2019. A three-time All-Star, landing Soto in a trade could greatly improve the Yankees' odds next season.

Although many of New York's staff have remained coy when discussing any potential, they have not shied away from praising the young superstar. During the MLB Winter Meetings, manager Aaron Boone has spoken highly of the outfielder on several occasions, saying "He's a machine offensively."

"Aaron Boone shares some praise for the type of player that Juan Soto is" - @snyyankees

Although it seems inevitable at this point that the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres will come to terms on a deal that sends Juan Soto to the Big Apple, it may take some time. MLB insider Bob Nightengale has said that the two teams are at a "complete stalemate" in terms of trade negotiations.

The New York Yankees will need more than Juan Soto this offseason

Even if the New York Yankees are able to pull off a trade that lands them Soto, the team will need to address other areas of need this offseason. The club will likely be looking to add to their current pitching staff, as the team could use help at both starting and relief pitching.

The club has been linked to several notable free-agent pitchers this offseason, emerging as favorites to sign Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while also showing interest in Shota Imanaga and Jordan Montgomery.

