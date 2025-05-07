Yankees manager Aaron Boone's surprising update hints at early return for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 10-day IL last week. He is suffering from a right oblique strain, and the club is preparing to be without him for 4-6 weeks.
In his place, the Bronx Bombers called up Jorbit Vivas. He is the team's No. 19 prospect coming into the 2025 season and got his first big-league hit against the Tampa Bay Rays last week.
However, his time with the big-league club could be over sooner than he expected. Manager Aaron Boone spoke with the crew over at Talkin' Yanks, hinting at Chisholm Jr.'s potential return ahead of schedule.
"I don't know if it's gonna be that, but I wouldn't be surprised if he beats the timeline. Jazz does have a history of healing well and pretty quick" said Boone.
Boone would not be surprised if Jazz Chisholm Jr. were able to return from the IL sooner than expected. He mentions that he has a history of recovering from injuries well in the past.
He has been a key source in the Yankees' lineup. Across 30 games, he hit .181/.304/.410 with seven home runs, 17 runs batted in, and six stolen bases. Despite the low numbers, his power is there, alongside base running and his defense.
Yankees ready to see another slugger return alongside Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. had an MRI a few days ago. That MRI revealed his oblique strain, which is considered "high-grade." Oblique injuries can be difficult to return from, and it often depends on the severity.
The slugger stated that he is dealing with three separate tears in the oblique. Despite this, he remains positive and hopes to return sooner than most expect.
However, he is not the only slugger looking to return to action as soon as possible. Giancarlo Stanton has yet to make his 2025 season debut after tearing tendons in both elbows.
Stanton has been with the club the last few weeks, hitting off the high-velocity machine and running on the field. He recently participated in live batting practice on Tuesday, which is encouraging. Stanton could possibly return later this month or sometime in June.
Getting Chisholm Jr. and Stanton back in the lineup would be a huge boost for the Yankees. They need all the help they can get to stay in first place in the American League East.