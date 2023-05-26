Aaron Boone finds himself in hot water after once again getting tossed out of a game. The New York Yankees manager's latest outburst saw him ejected for arguing balls and strikes against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. This was the fourth time the manager has been ejected this year, and the second time in the span of a week.

Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt seemed to be crusing against a difficult Orioles lineup despite a series of close calls going against him. By the third inning, Boone had seen enough. The sixth-year manager could no longer contain his frustration and umpire Edwin Moscoso found himself on the receiving end of the tirade this time.

Despite the missed calls from the officials on the night, Boone insists that MLB umpires as a whole are doing a great job. Per a recent article in the New York Post, the manager touched on the subject of umpires and their role:

"I’m not advocating for robo umps."

It seems like whenever a big league manager gets ejected for questioning balls and strikes, the conversation moves directly the automated strike zone technology.

"I think these guys, for the most part, do a great job and work really hard," added Boone.

The technology is being used at the Triple-A level, and has received mixed reviews. It is still unclear whether the league will implement the system in the majors in the future.

Aaron Boone has been ejected again

"Aaron Boone has been ejected again" - Talkin' Yanks

MLB made several moves this year to accelerate the game and improve the viewer experience. The changes include the implementation of a new pitch clock, bigger bases and prohibiting the defensive shift. The league has shown a willingness to adapt and make adjustments. An automated strike zone could be next on its list.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the 4th time this season on Thursday

Aaron Boone argues a review call with home plate umpire Chris Guccione after being ejected at Progressive Field.

Aaron Boone seems to be gaining a reputation as one of the most divisive managers in the league. Thursday's ejection was the fourth time this year the New York Yankees skipper has been ejected. It is important to note that we are not even a third of the way through the season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Aaron Boone has been ejected for the 30th time in his career.



That is the most ejections by a manager since he became the Yankees manager in 2018. Aaron Boone has been ejected for the 30th time in his career.That is the most ejections by a manager since he became the Yankees manager in 2018. https://t.co/3cy657QM3j

"Aaron Boone has been ejected for the 30th time in his career. That is the most ejections by a manager since he became the Yankees manager in 2018." - ESPN Stats & Info

The former Yankees player was ejected against the Cincinnati Reds on May 21. He has also been tossed against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians.

Overall, Boone has been ejected 30 times in his short managerial career. If he continues at this rate, he will likely shatter his season record of nine, which he recorded in 2022.

